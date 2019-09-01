Starting Sept. 1, beer manufacturers in Texas can say goodbye to distributors and sell packaged beer from their taprooms directly to customers.

Waxahachie’s Railport Brewing Co. is raising a glass in celebration of the historic occasion with a little pomp and pageantry. A ticketed event, called Growlers Leaving the Station, kicks off at the local brewery on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. VIP ticket holders get early entry from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., a 64-ounce growler and a commemorative glass of beer.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the beer-to-go law – or Bill 1545 – in June. It specifically allows a customer to buy one case of beer per day from a brewery. The decision made Texas the last state to allow direct take-home purchases.

Richard Womack, co-owner of Railport Brewing Co., spoke to the Daily Light in June, calling the law “beautiful.”

“I can’t wait,” Womack added. “I know what my next purchase is going to be — a can seamer.”

Alcohol distributors who oppose the free flow of take-home beer have long argued that beer-to-go would erode the three-tier system that governs the production, distribution and sale of alcohol in Texas.

Beer enthusiasts at Sunday’s event will also enjoy live music and food.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support the brewery’s purchase of future bottling/canning equipment.