A local company showed its support for the Waxahachie police and fire departments with check presentations at the police department Wednesday.

Ellis County Auto Repair and Collision Specialists handed over a $2,000 check to each department after matching the funds raised at their annual customer appreciation event held at their N. Highway 77 location Saturday, Aug. 24.

"We did a fundraiser for the first responders. This is our first year to have done it, and we raised a little over $2,000, and then I matched that for them, so we were able to give each one of them $2,000," Ellis County Auto Repair Owner Rhonda Anderson said.

The funds came in from a raffle. Up for grabs after purchasing $10 tickets were sports jerseys and a Beretta A300 Outlander.

The departments said they were grateful for the money, which will go a long way toward paying for miscellaneous items.

"I think its something they did out of the goodness of their hearts to have a fundraiser for police and fire, and donate the money to us and split it between the two departments." Police Chief Wade Goolsby said. "It really is just their way of saying thanks and supporting us. They're big supporters of us, and we appreciate it."

"Ellis County, they're great. They are our gold sponsor," Officer O.T. Glidewell added. "They've been a great supporter for us. We have our Cops and Kids annual picnic where we give away 75 bicycles, give away free hotdogs … It's really nice to have businesses in the community that will support us and give back, and that really makes a difference."

The fire department said the money might be put toward its cancer fund. Since 2008, the Waxahachie Firefighters Association's Benevolent Fund has paid out thousands of dollars to assist firefighters battling cancer.

"It's really nice to have people in the community come out and support us," Fire Capt. Dusty Griffin said.

The police department also presented a plaque to Ellis County Auto Repair which recognized the company as a gold sponsor.

About 150 community members and customers who attended the customer appreciation and fundraiser events received free snacks: hamburgers, chips and drinks.

"It was fun, and I'm very grateful for all the first responders," Anderson said. "We'll definitely do it again."