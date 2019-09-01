Current students and alumni alike from Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch came to its 75th rodeo Saturday afternoon to support students participating in events including roping, chute doggin’ and mutton busting.

Cary Varnado, the senior director for marketing and communications for Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, said throughout the 75 years the rodeo has been hosted, some participants had not been exposed to rodeo prior to coming to Boys Ranch.

“Our kids come from backgrounds of trauma, and they come from all around the nation,” he said. “A number of our kids come, and they don’t know anything about rodeo. They had never been on a horse. … A lot of them come to this experience and it is all new to them. There are some natural nerves and trepidation, but they get in there and learn, and they bond with the horses, with each other and with the staff. Before they know it, rodeo is their thing.”

Mike Pacino, the vice president of operations at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, said the first rodeo was hosted in 1945. Farley himself did his best to get the information out to the public about the event and was surprised by the turnout, even due to a setback with the river near the property at the time.

As the rodeo continued throughout the years, people like Roy Rogers and Dale Evans made appearances to support the cause. Pacino said the organization also introduced award buckles and its all-around cowboys award in 1956. Recently, the event transitioned from a two-day event to a one-day event.

Pacino, who has led the rodeo for 30 years, said he has seen participants find an identity through being a part of the rodeo.

“This is just a good chance for our kids to shine,” Pacino said. “Rodeo is part of our heritage. This is Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch. Rodeo being part of the heritage, it identifies us, it identifies our alumni.”

This year also marks the 80th birthday of the organization as a whole. Varnado said it is appropriate to celebrate that dual birthday.

“Since 1939, we have had more than 12,500 young people who have come through and have been impacted by this place,” Varnado said. “How many people who have far, far different lives if it weren’t for Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch?”

Samantha Lowder, a first-year barrel racer in the rodeo, said the lasting power of the rodeo is shown by the people who come back each Labor Day weekend to Boys Ranch.

“It shows that kids may come and go from here, and we’ve had some struggles in our lives,” she said, “but we are still family.”