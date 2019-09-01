Throughout the region, Amarillo and the surrounding areas are known for hosting a range of musical events. From country and Americana to classic rock cover bands, Amarillo hosts these kinds of events frequently.

But Chuy Camacho, along with his wife, wanted to bring something different to the region.

With his inaugural Congregation of the Dead festival, starting at 7 p.m. Friday and running through Saturday night at Zombiez Bar & Grill, Camacho is bringing metal to the Panhandle. More than 15 bands from around Texas as well as other parts of the United States like Nevada and Georgia will perform as part of the festival.

Camacho said he got this idea after hosting a successful smaller version of the festival last year. He recruited participating bands, such as Aborning and Astyanax, by the connections he made while touring himself. The genres of the metal bands range from death to thrash and black.

“Each band has a unique style and everything,” Camacho said. “The reason why I wanted to put on the festival in the first place is that (there are) a lot of people who live here that want to hear more extreme bands, heavier bands.”

Josh Gregrich, a member of Astyanax, a death metal band out of Fort Worth, said he first heard about the festival through being friends with Camacho. At the time he saw the event on social media, the lineup was full. But his band got the chance to join in after one dropped off the lineup.

Camacho said he grew up on this kind of music, first hearing the genre at the age of 12 when Napalm Death was on VH1’s “The Rock Show.”

“I grew up on Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth,” he said. “Soon as I heard (Napalm Death), I was looking for something heavier, something more aggressive. I fell in love with it.”

What stands out about this kind of music to Camacho is the familial aspect of the people who listen to it. People who participate in the mosh pit during the show do not want to hurt each other; they just want to get their aggression from the real world out.

“To me, this type of music is just a big brotherhood, man,” Camacho said. “Everyone cares for each other, and they are in it for the same thing. They just want to get together and listen to music, have fun and get crazy. … Whatever aggression they have from the outside world, they just want to get it out in the mosh pit. … To me, it’s the best place to do it.”

As a band member, Gregrich said he appreciates when the crowd brings energy during a set. Festival attendees should expect a high-energy show from Astyanax.

“We like to see whenever people are moshing or headbanging (during our set,)” Gregrich said. “We don’t just stand there and have our instruments and play. We interact with the crowd, we move on stage. We are not just statues on stage. Expect a lot of energy from us.”

Camacho said he does not know why there is such a large hardcore scene in this region of the state. But what is hard about hosting events like this is in Amarillo is finding a venue that would be willing to have these particular kinds of bands perform. That is why Camacho is thankful for Zombiez being willing to host these kinds of events.

Camacho hopes to see a packed house at Zombiez for the festival. He hopes the genre following grows more in the future.

“I hope it gets bigger. I hope it gets a bigger fanbase and not looked down upon by outsiders saying we are a bunch of weirdos,” Camacho said. “I hope more venues are more accepting of this kind of music and not looked down upon.”

Gregrich said it is important for Amarillo to host an event like this.

“For Texas, when you think of this kind of music, death metal and everything, you think of the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” he said. “It’s good to have other areas … and to have local bands putting on shows and making a name for themselves in their area.”

Tickets for the event are $20 for two days and $12 for a one-day pass. For more information about the festival, as well as a full list of bands participating, visit the event’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/events/549585948819095/