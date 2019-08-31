Law enforcement are responding to reports of an active shooter Saturday at the Home Depot in Odessa, the Midland Police Department said.

Odessa TV station CBS-7 says 20 people are injured, and The Odessa American is reporting that a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper among those who were shot.

Midland police said they believe two shooters fled the scene in separate vehicles. They said one is believed to be at the Cinergy movie theater in Midland and the other driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The vehicles were described as a gold or white small Toyota truck and a Unites States Postal Service van.

Authorities are asking people to stay indoors and away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.