AUSTIN

Capital Metro to provide

modified service Monday

Capital Metro will operate on a Sunday-level of service on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

There will be no MetroRail, MetroExpress, University of Texas Shuttle, Pickup Service, Night Owl or E-Bus service.

MetroAccess subscription trips will be automatically canceled that day. Customers who need to keep their subscription trips Monday should call 512-852-7272 or visit capmetro.org/maonline to reschedule them. Service will return to its regular weekday schedule Tuesday.

Capital Metro administrative offices and the Transit Store will be closed Monday; however, the Customer Service GO Line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and customers will have 24-hour access to the automated phone line and online trip planner.

For information: capmetro.org/schedules.

AUSTIN

Applicants sought

for Save Muny board

The Austin City Council is seeking applications through Sept. 18 from qualified individuals to serve on the five-member Save Muny Historic District board of directors.

The 86th Legislature created the district as a mechanism for neighborhood participation in the long-term solution for Lions Municipal Golf Course. It can serve as a conduit for philanthropy or raise money through a utility fee that must first be voter-approved. The district will be overseen by a board of residents.

Applicants must be ages 18 or older and reside in the district, and board members serve staggered terms of four years.

To apply: bit.ly/2MGkY85.

BASTROP

Tickets available now

for Feed the Need Missions

Tickets are on sale for the seventh annual Feed the Need Missions fundraising event, the Beyond Gala, which will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Bastrop Convention Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

The gala will feature an "Old Hollywood Glam" theme, live jazz band and dancing, a steak dinner catered by Southside Market and Barbeque and live and silent auctions.

The fundraiser will help cover food and other expenses for Feed the Need Missions five communities in the Bastrop area for the coming year. Individual tickets are $75 and tables of eight are $500.

For more information or to buy tickets: feedtheneed.org/gala.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

County offices closed Monday;

animal shelter, splash pad open

County offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday. The Commissioners Court will not be meeting Tuesday; its next meeting will be Sept. 10.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, 1855 SE. Inner Loop, Georgetown, will be open regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The shelter has Name Your Price adoptions for adult dogs and cats Saturday and Sunday. The shelter will offer free pet adoptions, excluding puppies, with proof of employment Monday. Participants must bring in a business card, employee badge, pay stub or other proof of employment. For information: pets.wilco.org.

Williamson County’s Quarry Splash Pad will be open Monday then close for the year. The splash pad in the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, 3005 County Road 175, Leander, will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $2 per person.

BUDA

Community fall festival

on Sept. 8 at church

A free community fall festival will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2315 RM 967.

The event, to celebrate the end of summer and the start of the school year, will feature activities including face painting, a pedal train and water games. Donations will be given to the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center.

CEDAR PARK

Library to host

life insurance seminar

The Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a life insurance seminar at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Local insurance agents from Liberty Mutual will lead an informative session about how to build a life legacy for families. The event will feature food and grab bags.

American-Statesman staff