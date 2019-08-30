The Daily Light's guide to weekend entertainment and family fun includes:

1. Railport Brewing Co. will hold its Growlers Leaving the Station Celebration Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Today is your last day to purchase tickets for the event, which will celebrate the brewery’s ability to sell alcohol to-go per a decision from the Texas Legislature earlier this year. VIP tickets are available, which will allow guests early entry from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m and a 64-ounce growler and commemorative glass filled with your choice of Railport beer. Food trucks and live music will be on site. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the brewery’s purchase of future bottling/canning equipment.

2. Downtown Waxahachie has more than ten local boutiques, which means it is truly a shoppers’ delight! On the last Saturday of each month, Downtown Waxahachie hosts a Boutique Stroll featuring drinks, food, prizes and more. Simply check in to the event on Facebook and pick up a LAST SATURDAY card from a participating downtown shop. Visit all participating stores to enter for a chance to win a $200 shopping spree every month. No purchase is necessary to get involved with the contest.

3. Texas Motorplex in Ennis will host the sixth race in its Texas Muscle Car Club Challenge series on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the website, this series is the largest club versus club drag racing event in the country. This race will be the first in the second half of the track’s season.

4. 101 South College will host Fish Sticks Comedy improv group on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Proceeds from the show benefit 101 South College and Soma Waxahachie’s #morelikeheaven benevolence campaign.

5. Plan a trip to the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market Saturday for Pepper-Palooza. Chile peppers are at their peak in August, so look for a wide variety for sale at the market. Also, look for some sampling for those brave enough to give it a try. Expect to find an assortment of flavors and heat ranges. Pick up your favorites along with the tomatoes, fruits and assorted veggies needed to make your own pepper sampling. Get ready for some great heat!