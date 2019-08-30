Panelists who spoke Thursday at an Austin public forum acknowledged that, while it's not easy to find effective ways to reduce homelessness, at least more people in Austin are talking about solutions more frequently and more in-depth than they have in recent years.

"In a city of a million people and in a region of two million people, this is something we should be able to do something about," Adler said at Thursday's panel. "What we know for sure is that if we don't do something about it now, it is a challenge that will grow."

The panel, held at the LBJ Presidential Library, was made up of Adler; Austin Police Chief Brian Manley; and representatives from homeless advocate groups, the Downtown Austin Alliance and the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Adler spoke with other Austin City Council members last week at a heated public forum on homelessness, and the same city leaders will speak on the same issue Tuesday evening at St. Edwards University. The forums are the result of the City Council's controversial decision in June to repeal an ordinance that prohibited people from camping on public property — a decision strongly supported by some Austinites and vehemently opposed by others.

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, counted 2,255 people last spring who were living unsheltered in Austin, up 5% from 2018.

In addition to doing away with the camping ordinance, the City Council also voted to buy an empty office building on Ben White Boulevard to become a "housing-focused" shelter, with the goal of finding permanent housing for people once they arrive there.

As city officials listen to feedback from the community, the city’s staff has expressed interest in disallowing camping in areas such as floodways and places with high pedestrian and vehicle traffic, and Adler expressed support for that idea Thursday.

Officials didn't always have answers to some of the questions about solutions posed Thursday. The moderator, Steven Pedigo who is the director of the LBJ Urban Lab, asked Adler about the City Council's research into the possibility of placing a homeless shelter in each council district.

"What are the site selection criteria for those shelters?" Pedigo asked. "How can we standardize that approach, and how do we engage the public better around this process?"

"I think those are all issues that we're looking at," Adler responded. "As we open up this conversation, I think it begins with the recognition that we're all in this. This isn't a new conversation. Two years ago, I was at a town hall meeting in Onion Creek. ... Virtually everyone there was saying, 'What can you do? Do something about this.' It's frustrating, from where we sit, to talk about what we can do in that area. We could put a fence around that area and stop everyone from sleeping under the overpass at Slaughter, except that they'd show up at the overpass at Ben White Boulevard and Manchaca."

After a while, several people shouted, "Answer the question!"

Adler eventually said the city "will have to come up with selection criteria that will enable us to locate opportunities. ... We can't create anything that is laden with the obligations that the area around the (Austin Resource Center for the Homeless) has. We can't repeat that experience anywhere in our city."

However, Adler said the City Council is discussing these and other issues that some Austinites raised at Thursday's forum, such as questions about sanitation and trash pickup at larger camps. Council members are looking into the possibility of bringing port-a-potties into some areas and hiring people to help clean up these areas, he said.

"I've made the pledge that, wherever we are doing that in the city, I will go out weekly to those neighborhoods to ensure those things are in fact happening the way we want them to be," Adler said.

Bill Brice, vice president of investor relations with the Downtown Austin Alliance, said one of the most critical things the city needs to do right now is establish temporary shelters for people, until shelters such as the 212-bed Salvation Army Rathgeber Center open. Manley agreed that temporary shelters would be helpful.

"We need a place to take those individuals who are sitting, lying and camping in that public space," Manley said. "The thought is that we can't tell people where they can't be until we tell people where they can be."

Adler added that temporarily sanctioned camping areas may not be the best option because the track record in other cities shows that when officials open a temporary one, they rarely close down.

Chris Harris, an Austin activist who helped spearhead the campaign to eliminate the camping ordinance, got the largest reaction from the audience that night — from applause to laughter to shouting — when he pointed out that "people who are camping in your neighborhood are your neighbors too."

"I know a lot of people are feeling victimized by people camping in their neighborhoods," Harris said. "But almost every one of those people would switch places with you if they could."