AUSTIN

Capital Metro launches

app for home service

Capital Metro has launched its Pickup app, where on-demand transit service can be arranged from home to an appointment, a shopping trip or anywhere within five service zones.

A ride can be requested directly from the Pickup smartphone app or by calling the Pickup Service Center at 512-369-6200. The app can be downloaded from the Google Android and Apple iPhone app stores. Users will be eligible to book a ride once registered for an account.

Once a ride is booked, Capital Metro will try to pick riders up within 15 minutes. Pickup is a shared-ride service, so other riders may be picked up during the trip. Pickup vehicles are completely accessible and can accommodate customers in a wheelchair.

Pickup is available on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in all five service zones, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the East Austin and Northeast Austin service zones. The fare for this service is $1.25. You can pay in the Pickup app with a credit card or cash when boarding the vehicle.

For more information, including zone locations: capmetro.org/pickup.

AUSTIN

'Bark Rangers' program

gives tips to dog owners

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has announced its new Bark Rangers program that provides the community and their dogs important information about recreating responsibly in Austin.

Bark Rangers has launched two campaigns raising awareness for Leave No Trace, which educates residents on keeping dogs on-leash in marked areas and reminding people to “scoop the poop.”

The program will offer free upcoming certification classes that provides activities that educate residents about safety, first aid, Leave No Trace and outdoor gear for pets.

For more information: austintexas.gov/barkrangers.

GEORGETOWN

Pool, splash pads open

over holiday weekend

Georgetown's Williams Drive pool, 3201 Williams Drive, will reopen for three days starting Saturday through Monday. The hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. each day. Other outdoor seasonal pools have closed for the summer season.

The splash pads at San Jose Park, 1707 San Jose St.; Rabbit Hill Park, 1109 Blue Ridge Drive; and at the Art Center, 816 S. Main St., will remain open through the month of September. The splash pad at Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243, will be open through October, weather permitting.

The Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St., will be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243, will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be regular recycling and solid waste collection for Georgetown customers Monday. Carts should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on scheduled pickup day. For information: 512-930-1715. The Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

City offices to be closed for the holiday include the Airport Terminal, 500 Terminal Drive; the Animal Shelter, 110 W.L. Walden Drive; City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.; the Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.; Municipal Court, 510 W. Ninth St.; Parks and Recreation Administration, 1101 N. College St.; the Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.; the Public Safety Operations and Training Center lobby, 3500 D.B. Wood Road; the Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.; and the Tennis Center, 400 Serenada Drive.

There will be no GoGeo bus service Monday.

SAN MARCOS

City hosts dedication

of neighborhood mural

The city of San Marcos will present the dedication of a new mural celebrating the heritage and history of the Barrio del Pescado neighborhood at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Conoco Fast Stop Store No. 6, 1101 Texas 123.

The mural, titled “Bienvenidos,” was completed at the end of July and incorporates design elements suggested by neighborhood residents during two public input sessions this summer.

Artists Jennifer Khoshbin, Celia Mendoza and Nanako Kishi will join members of the City Council, the San Marcos Arts Commission and the San Marcos Mural Arts Committee for the public dedication.

