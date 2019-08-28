WAXAHACHIE

Ellis County gave a warm welcome to none other than U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Monday, Aug. 26 as he walked up the steps and into the historic courthouse doors.

On Aug. 2, Ellis County received a Certificate of Commendation on behalf of the United States Senate for the "reopening of the historical Ellis County Courthouse." Senator Cruz went on to express his admiration for the historic courthouse and its one-of-a-kind qualities.

Senator Cruz, along with staff, were greeted by Ellis County Judge Todd Little, Chief of Staff Erik Test, Waxahachie Mayor David Hill, Waxahachie City Manager Michael Scott and Congressman Ron Wright representative Micah Cavanaugh on the Ellis County Courthouse steps.

In a closed meeting, both county and city officials met with the senator on several key issues. Discussed were Texans' second amendment rights and the right to carry, as well as illegal immigration and the strain that rising property appraisals and ad valorem property taxation can cause residents.

"Ellis County is quickly expanding, and it is our duty as elected officials to continue to be open and transparent and fight for the rights and freedoms of Ellis County residents," said Ellis County Judge Todd Little. "We are honored to welcome Senator Cruz to Ellis County and commend him for holding the interests of Ellis County in high regard."

This was Senator Cruz's first visit to the Ellis County Courthouse. The senator's visit comes just shy of the two-month mark since the Commissioners Court approved reopening the courthouse doors.