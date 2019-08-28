When Austin Fire Marshal Tom Vocke was a Texas State University senior, he had a close encounter with a Pop-Tart.

One of his four roommates had run out the door to catch a bus to campus and left the sugary pastry loaded in a toaster.

"So the Pop-Tart caught fire, caught the cabinet on fire and started up the wall," Vocke said. One of Vocke's other roommates grabbed a pan full of water from the sink and put out the blaze. "And I came out and went, 'Really?’” Vocke said.

More than 400,000 college students are returning to class in the Austin area this month, and many will be living in off-campus housing, where federal fire data say the majority of fatal fires at colleges and universities happen. Vocke laid out tips Wednesday for students living off-campus to avoid being like his old roommate.

Students should avoid getting distracted and leaving cooking materials unattended or improperly discarding smoking materials, Vocke said. Checking smoke detectors monthly and keeping fire sprinklers free of obstructions also will help keep students safe, he said.

The U.S. Fire Administration, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, studied 85 fires that happened in college dorms, sorority and fraternity houses and off-campus housing between 2000 and 2015 that left 118 people dead. It found that 94% of the fires happened in off-campus homes.

The study also found that deaths were less likely to happen on campus because officials at universities can control building maintenance and what students are allowed to have in their dorm rooms.

Vocke said students living off campus should opt for electric candles instead of real ones, and avoid overloading power strips with too many devices.

Many of the fires the Fire Administration studied involved homes that were missing a smoke alarm or had an alarm that had been turned off, and none of the homes had fire sprinklers, the report says. Smoking was the leading cause of fire in 29% of the fatal incidents, and drinking was a factor in 76% of them, the report says.

A massive fire before dawn on July 20, 2018, tore through the Iconic Village apartments, a popular complex for Texas State University students in San Marcos. Five people were found dead, and as many as 200 others lost their homes.

The apartments did not have sprinklers, and many residents told the American-Statesman at the time that they never heard smoke detectors go off — a key point of lawsuits filed by families of the dead in the months after the fire.

Apartments being rebuilt at Iconic Village will comply with current fire codes, which require sprinklers and smoke detectors in all units, San Marcos Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said.

Vocke employed the "see something, say something" rule when it comes to fire safety. If you realize your fire extinguisher is not working, or your smoke detector is not where it's supposed to be, bring it up to property staff, he said.

Every bedroom in an apartment needs a smoke detector with at least one outside the bedrooms. It is the responsibility of the student to check the detector at least once a month to make sure it has working batteries, Vocke said.

Vocke warned against hanging items from fire sprinklers, which are designed to keep fires from spreading to multiple rooms. Decorations on them could block the sprinklers or break the sprinklers' glass bulbs, forcing them to go off, possibly leading to flooding.

Vocke also suggests setting monthly reminders to check on smoke detectors and getting into a fire safety routine.

"I think probably the best thing you could do is form habits and get in the habit of not walking away, get in the habit of paying attention," Vocke said.