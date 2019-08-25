Texas Department of Public Safety officials have issued a Silver Alert for Randall Prutzman, 65, of Waxahachie. Police believe the disappearance may pose a credible threat to the man’s health and safety.

Prutzman was last seen Thursday, Aug. 22 at approximately 10 p.m. at his residence on Wildflower Drive in Waxahahchie.

He is described as a white male about 5’10” weighing 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes, red/auburn hair and wears rectangular bifocal glasses. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark grey shorts.

Prutzman has a tattoo of the name “Randy” on his right forearm and a naval symbol on his upper right arm.

His vehicle was described as a white 2003 Saturn Ion with a Texas disabled Vietnam veteran service medal license plate, No. 27002DV. The car is said to have blue tape on the back driver’s side window, bubbled tint on all passenger windows and no hubcaps.

Anyone with information about Prutzman’s whereabouts should contact the Waxahachie Police Department immediately at (469) 309-4400