I had a customer ask me the other day if we clean Ugg boots. I let them know that we can. This made me think about all of the other services we offer that people just don’t know about. I think people from all walks of life have the need for their local dry cleaner to properly clean something. From the fanciest wedding dress to an everyday T-shirt we can clean and press it and make you look the best that you can.

I think many people believe the dry cleaner is there just to handle their dry clean only garments and that is it. Dry cleaners offer so many other services to help make people look good or to save them the time and hassle of cleaning and pressing almost anything. A good example of this is bedding services. Have you ever stayed at a hotel and thought man that is the best night's sleep I have ever gotten? I would bet the hotel had their sheets cleaned and ironed. It makes a big difference in the quality of sleep when the sheets have been properly cleaned and pressed.

We also clean all sizes and types of comforters. Even though your comforter isn’t typically touching you while you sleep it still gets dirty and needs to be properly cleaned at least once a month. Most people don’t own a washing machine big enough to clean their comforters but if they take it to their local dry cleaner we can wash dry and fold even the largest or the smallest throw blanket. As a professional launderer and dry cleaner we have access to soaps and PH neutral water etc that can clean much better than most people can try in their homes.

We also do laundry wash and fold services for under garments and everyday casual wear. Since our locations are so close to several gyms we have customers that drop off their gym clothes for us to wash and fold so they can swing by and grab them fresh and ready to go the next day. We offer many services for other businesses such as cleaning and pressing napkins for restaurants or even cleaning the front mats to welcome customers into their business with a clean welcome mat. In the past we have worked out deals to clean entire wedding groups for the dress, tuxedos and clean and press all of the table clothes and linens. I bet if you can think of a cleaning service you want done your local dry cleaner can probable help and get it done right.

Sometimes I get the feeling when dealing with a new to dry cleaning customer they are uncomfortable because they do not know the lingo. Starch preference is a perfect example of this. We offer no starch, light, medium, heavy and extra heavy starch. This just depends on how crispy you want your laundered clothes to be. I have found most cowboys and welders want heavy starch because it offers a layer of protection to the clothes that will keep the stains from sticking. Whereas most businessmen prefer a lighter starch like a light or medium, which will still help and will keep the shirts and jeans looking pressed longer than no starch. When in doubt I say go with a light starch you can always move up but it is harder to move down.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaners and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com.