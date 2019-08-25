A crowd of over 100 gathered in downtown Waxahachie Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of 6-year-old Ollie Wiedemann, who was found dead in a parking garage with his mother on Friday night, Aug. 23.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for the young boy. His father, John Wiedemann, reported him missing around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Many shed tears and recited prayers at the evening vigil, which filled the sidewalk and part of Jefferson Street downtown. Others added more toys and tokens of their sympathy to the growing memorial at the parking garage.

Questions remain about Waxahachie Police Department’s discovery of the bodies of Wiedemann and his mother, Candace Harbin, in her vehicle. Police cannot release further details about the investigation because of its ongoing nature.