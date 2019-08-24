Editor's note: this story has been updated.

A memorial has been erected at the corner of East Jefferson and South Jackson Streets near the Waxahachie parking garage where, Friday night, police discovered the bodies of 6-year-old Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann and his mother Candace Harbin, 46.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for the young boy, who had last been seen with Harbin on Aug. 22. The father, John Wiedemann, reported his son missing around 9 a.m. Friday morning, noting an estranged relationship with the boy's mother.

CBS DFW reports stated that at approximately 6:35 p.m., the vehicle associated with the Amber Alert was spotted in parking garage in downtown Waxahachie.

Police cars and other emergency response vehicles lined the streets for hours. The mother and son were found unresponsive in Harbin's white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan.

No further details are available regarding cause of death because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.

A candlelight vigil is planned in downtown Waxahachie tonight at 8 p.m. in memory of Wiedemann.