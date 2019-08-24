Mourners laid toys and stuffed animals outside a downtown parking garage Saturday where a 6-year-old boy was found dead along with his mother.

The bodies of Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, who police said was kidnapped Friday, and Candace Harbin were found after an Amber Alert had been issued for Wiedemann. His father, John Wiedemann of Waxahachie, had reported him missing earlier Friday.

John Wiedemann and Harbin were divorced.

RELATED: Memorial erected, vigil planned for Waxahachie child found dead in parking garage

Terri Crouch, who left a bouquet of white roses and a toy car outside the garage at the corner of East Jefferson and South Jackson streets Saturday, said she had attended Waxahachie Bible Church with the family.

"I have a 4-year-old son, so I can only imagine what his father is feeling," Crouch said.

The Waxahachie Police Department declined to comment Saturday, saying the deaths were under investigation.

A woman who is a relative of Harbin's, according to public records, said Harbin was a "wonderful" person and Phillip Wiedemann was a "wonderful" grandson. The woman, reached by telephone on Saturday, declined to identify herself.

"Candace was just in a bad place," she said. "She was being pushed into a hard place."

The relative said Harbin had a very contentious divorce from John Wiedemann. He filed for divorce in 2016, according to Ellis County court records.