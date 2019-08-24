Thirty members of the Texas House Republican Caucus on Friday called for the group to meet in Austin by Sept. 15 for the express purpose of electing a new vice chairman, but also to allow the members to collectively confront for the first time a simmering summer scandal now being investigated by the Texas Rangers that threatens the speakership of Dennis Bonnen and complicates the party's efforts to hold onto the House in 2020.

The lawmakers called for a meeting in a letter to the chair of the caucus, state Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth. Klick was the caucus' vice chair and automatically became the new chair after state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, announced he was stepping down from the job Aug. 6.

Along with Bonnen and Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan, Burrows is at the center of a controversy that roiled Texas politics this summer. At issue is the claim by Sullivan — an acerbic conservative critic of what was otherwise broadly praised as a masterful session under Bonnen's leadership in his first term as speaker — that Bonnen and Burrows offered him a "backroom deal" in a June 12 meeting in the speaker's Capitol office: House press credentials for writers associated with his conservative organization in exchange for Sullivan laying off Bonnen and his allies in the 2020 party primaries and limiting any spending against incumbent Republicans to a prescribed list of ten candidates.

On Thursday, Burrows, who had been sworn to silence by Bonnen, spoke publicly for the first time about the meeting, which Sullivan surreptitiously recorded, offering a version of events that widely differs from what most of the other legislators and Republican operatives who have listened to the recording say they heard.

All ten representatives allegedly on Bonnen and Burrows' target list affixed their names to Friday's letter to Klick asking for a meeting at the caucus' usual meeting room in the Reagan Building next to the Capitol, ideally between Sept. 8 and the Sept. 15 deadline for filling the vice chairmanship. The ten are state Reps. Tan Parker of Flower Mound (who is Burrows' predecessor as caucus chair), Steve Allison of San Antonio, Trent Ashby of Lufkin, Ernest Bailes of Shepherd, Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches, Drew Darby of San Angelo, Kyle Kacal and John Raney of College Station, Stan Lambert of Abilene, and Phil Stephenson of Wharton.

Any ten members can call a caucus meeting.

It appears that Burrows' public comments in separate interviews Thursday with Chad Hasty, a Lubbock radio host, and the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, may have contributed to the move by the caucus' members to hold an in-person meeting, which might offer an opportunity for them to get together and talk about the controversy that has cast a shadow on Bonnen and his ability to lead House Republicans through a crucial 2020 campaign ahead of redistricting next session.

In the interview with Hasty, Burrows denied there was any quid pro quo or offer of media credentials, characterizing the meeting as more improptu and less calculated than what most legislators who have listened to the recording have described.

Burrows denied the existence of a “physical list” of Republican House members for Sullivan to target in the 2020 GOP primary, but described it as an “off-the-cuff” list.

Burrows said he was in Austin for a bill-signing ceremony and took the meeting with Sullivan in “good faith.”

State Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, who was among the first legislators to listen to the recording and described himself as "gobsmacked" by what he heard, said that Burrows' version of what happened simply won't hold up if and when the recording it made public.

"That's not what happened," Toth said Friday of Burrows' account.

After Burrows’ interview, Sullivan issued a tweet calling it “priceless, Nixonian in denials, and silly in proclamations of good intent.”

Asked about that tweet in an interview Thursday with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Burrows said: “Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.”

After Sullivan's account of the June 12 meeting became public, Bonnen asked Burrows not to comment on the matter, and Burrows told the Avalanche-Journal that he had remained silent about the topic because he expected the tapes to be out by now.

Like Bonnen, he has asked the the full recording to be released publicly.

“I believe the people of West Texas deserve to hear it for themselves, and then I think I’m in a much better position to have a conversation about that,” Burrows told the newspaper. “I think it’s very ironic, no I think it’s tragic, that a big purpose of the meeting in the first place was to talk about retaining or growing our majority in 2020 .... I think this story, unfortunately, has been a complete distraction, when we should be talking about (the accomplishments in education finance and property tax reform) instead.”

On Aug. 12, the House General Investigating Committee voted unanimously and without public discussion to ask the Texas Rangers to look into the June 12 meeting, and it would seem likely that they have or will secure the recording.

It appears that the contest for vice chairman may prove a proxy in the struggle over Bonnen's future.

At least three members have expressed interest in being vice chairman, and others may follow. The three are state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who sent a letter to caucus members Friday announcing his candidacy; state Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction; and state Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston. Murphy, who has listened to the recording, offered the Dallas Morning News a more positive impression of what transpired than others have.

“The focus of the meeting was the 2020 elections and to have Empower Texans stop funding races against Republicans,” said Murphy. “Speaker Bonnen [and] Chairman Burrows made that point multiple times to bring the meeting back to the focus of the meeting: the 2020 elections.”

In a Friday afternoon tweet, Sullivan portrayed the convening of a caucus meeting as a political setback for the speaker — "Apparently #TeamBonnen didn’t want #TxLege @TXGOPCaucus members gathering en masse to compare notes about the various lies and spins he’s been telling."

"Might seem like a small deal to request a physical GOP caucus meeting to elect a new vice-chair, but it’s actually a pretty smart way to force an opportunity for members to confront @RepDennisBonnen and @Burrows4TX over their quid pro quo targeting offer. #txlege," tweeted Cary Cheshire, a top Sullivan lieutenant.

