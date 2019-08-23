UPDATE: CBS 11/21 DFW is reporting that the Waxahachie Police Department has been called to an incident at a parking garage near the Ellis County Courthouse said to be connected to the missing 6-year-old, Ollie Wiedemann.

The Waxahachie Police Department seeks public assistance in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in Waxahachie, now believed to be in imminent danger.

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen on Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. He was wearing a blue polo t-shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes. Wiedemann was described as four-foot-tall, weighing 50 pounds.

Police also seek Wiedemann’s non-custodial parent, Candace Harbin, who they believe is with the child. Harbin drives a white 2012 Nissan Quest with licence plate No. FLW5767.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Harbin or Wiedemann are encouraged to contact Sgt. Chris Dickinson at 214-934-6106.