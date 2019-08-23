After an Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Weidemann, CBS 11/21 DFW has reported that Waxahachie Police have confirmed he and the suspect in his kidnapping have been found dead in a downtown Waxahachie parking garage.

A warrant for Candace Harbin was issued after attempts to find the 6-year-old were unsuccessful.

The Waxahachie Police Department received a report from the boy’s father, John Wiedemann, around 9 a.m. Friday morning. He described the possible disappearance of his son and the son’s mother, from whom he was estranged.

CBS DFW reports stated that at approximately 6:35 p.m., the vehicle associated with the Amber Alert was spotted in parking garage in downtown Waxahachie.

The police responded to the parking garage with information that two unresponsive individuals were inside the vehicle. Officers found the individuals deceased and identified them as 6-year-old Ollie Wiedeman and Candace Harbin.

No further details were available regarding cause of death because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.