AUSTIN

'TEMPO 2019' public art

on display starting Sunday

The city of Austin’s Art in Public Places Program, part of the Economic Development Department Cultural Arts Division, will begin “TEMPO 2019,” a temporary exhibition of public art across Austin.

Now in its seventh year featuring seven sculptures in Austin Public Library branches and another 10 murals citywide, the TEMPO program showcases works by local artists that transform city spaces.

The TEMPO 2D program will bring 10 murals created by local artists in each council district. Austin artists were selected to create hand-painted murals, vinyl adhesive artwork and fiber art at locations across Austin, including public parks and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Seven proposals were recommended for commissions at library branches from Sunday to Nov. 7. Artworks will be re-installed in Edward Rendon Sr. Park for East Austin Studio Tours from Nov. 8-30.

Each “TEMPO 2019” sculpture artist will present a short talk about their work on display at the corresponding Austin Public Library Branch.

For more information, including locations and descriptions: austintexas.gov/tempo.

EAST AUSTIN

Learn how to communicate

with loved ones Monday

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will present “Can We Talk?: Developing Better Communication with Loved Ones” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The free event will be at the Dell Children’s Medical Center, Pat Hayes Education and Conference Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd.

Local relationship therapist Mathis Kennington will discuss how to develop more positive communications with loved ones.

For more information: namiaustin.org/mindmatters.

GEORGETOWN

Special election called

to fill District 1 seat

A special election to fill the City Council District 1 seat has been called by the council.

Anna Eby resigned from the council after announcing her decision to move out of District 1 and live at her nonprofit animal sanctuary north of Georgetown. The candidate elected Nov. 5 to fill the vacancy will complete the remainder of the term ending in May 2021.

The filing period for candidates who wish to run for the District 1 seat is open through 5 p.m. Sept. 4. Candidate information is available from the Texas Secretary of State or from the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St. The city secretary has compiled a candidate packet available at City Hall or online at bit.ly/2MuFoAz. Completed applications for candidacy must be submitted to the city secretary’s office.

Council members typically serve three-year terms representing one of seven single-member districts. A candidate for city council must be 21 years of age and a citizen and qualified voter of the state of Texas and the city of Georgetown. Candidates for council district seats must be a resident of the council district the member would be representing for a period of 12 months as of the last legal date for filing.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

School design meeting

set for Tuesday night

The Dripping Springs school district will host a community input opportunity on potential schematic designs for the district's fifth elementary school at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building board room, 510 W. Mercer St.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions and public input will be collected. An online form will be available to gather additional feedback. Corgan Architects applied community, staff and parent input that has been gathered in recent months during the design process for the new Walnut Springs Elementary to identify the community's desired features for elementary schools.

The school would be built on district property on Darden Hill Road, southeast of the intersection with Sawyer Ranch Road. The architect also will share a layout of the property including where the school could be located. The 155-acre property is large enough to accommodate an elementary school, middle school and high school, if that community decision is made.

