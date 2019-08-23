Ms. Cepeda seems to totally miss the crux of the situation in her assessment of President Trump and his administration’s handling of the border issues. What is missing is the emphasis of the term “illegal” immigrants. She uses the term, but skips over the importance of it. Most Americans probably share my same feelings about immigrants-they are welcome as long as they follow the laws of our nation, live as good citizens, pay their taxes and not depend on the welfare of others. If becoming a citizen of the United States is too difficult, then Ms Cepeda’s “beef” should be with the lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike, to change the process. Those of us who want the citizenship process to be followed are not callous and unfeeling (as many portray us to be); we recognize these families are desperate to escape the poverty and poor conditions where they live. We want to share the opportunities we have in the U.S. by welcoming them. However, people who are here illegally shouldn’t be demanding anything until they go through the process of citizenship. The taxpayers of our nation are already burdened. We need to turn our attention and resources on our military families, veterans, homeless and mentally ill.

Certainly, it is not racist to recognize the importance of following the law. This term “racist” is overused and misused for political mud throwing. Frankly, I’m disgusted and tired of Trump being called a racist for trying to protect our nation from criminals who are abusing the overcrowded borders to smuggle children for sex trafficking and drugs.

Hatred DOES NOT make us stronger. As the Bible teaches, the greatest commandment is “to love one another."

Debby May, Lubbock