Rising country musician Glen Templeton will perform in Midlothian on Aug. 24 at The Oasis Bar and Grill. Templeton’s star began to rise more than a decade ago when he was hand-picked by the family of Conway Twitty to portray the country legend in a touring musical about his life.

“I’m not sure I chose country music,” Templeton said, “in a way it kind of chose me.”

Templeton has since made appearances on CMT and The Grand Ole Opry and toured with idols like Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Montgomery Gentry and more. We spoke with him about the upcoming show.

Q. What kind of music can fans expect?

My fans can expect to hear a blend of yesterday’s familiar favorites, all the way from the George Jones era, maybe some Conway Twitty ... and some Merle Haggard, all the way up to the current songs that we have out to radio that have been so successful for us.

Q. Who are your musical influences?

From George Jones, Merle Haggard and John Conlee to Conway Twitty in country music. If we want to go even further, it wasn’t just that -- I mean I was inspired by everything from Marvin Gaye to Snoop Dogg to Cypress Hill. So many different kinds of music have been so inspiring, it’s hard to say that there is just one. There’s been a whole bunch of them.

Q. You got a start in country music playing Conway Twitty in the musical about his life and music. How has that performance affected your career? Your music?

It has affected my career because it was actually the first opportunity that I’ve had to go out and perform on a major production stage. It taught me a lot about production. It taught me a lot about significant points in a show and how to actually put a show together rather than just necessarily playing the bar hits and the venue hits. For the music as well, it teaches you from his (Twitty’s) influences, like Elivs Presley. There was a lot of those that he carried into his shows. It teaches you to put a show together based on the musical influences you have, so it has affected my career and my music instrumentally.

Q. This is a community show. Do you prefer playing community shows, festival shows or bar and club shows? How do shows like this help you to connect with your fans?

I love playing music so much I really don’t have a favorite. I love fairs, festivals, rodeos, clubs. There’s a different show to put together for everything, but we have a show that is so community-friendly that ... it can fit in anywhere if it’s a festival or it’s a bar. It’s like a chameleon show. It gives me an opportunity to share a little bit of background -- where we come from versus where we feel like we’re going. It gives us a chance to perform our new material.

Q. What is your favorite song to play/perform?

You know what? I guess at any given time, it’s whatever everybody wants to hear the most. The fans are so much more a part of the show than I am. I try to play everything that I feel like they love to hear. I don’t have one in particular. I’m such a fan of so much music -- I’m a fan of every one of the songs we play, so it’s hard to put my finger on that one.

Q: Which one of your songs is the crowd favorite right now?

We have several crowd favorites right now. One is the new single we just put out, “Roam.” One hopefully is going to be our brand new summertime single, “Cut Offs.” People also still love to hear “Ball Cap,” and they still love to hear “Let Her Go.”

Q: You’ve performed with an impressive list of country music idols like Loretta Lynn, George Jones and more. Who has been your favorite artist to perform with so far and why?

I guess it would probably be George Jones, just because I actually got to know George and Nancy pretty well when we were out on tour with them … They were just such down to earth people. That has to have been my favorite to perform with thus far, but I’ve performed with a lot. I’ve opened for Tracy Lawrence. I’ve got an upcoming show with Johnny Lee and Mickey Gilley. These are a lot of my old classic favorites. As for right now it would be George Jones.

Q. If you could put together your dream tour with artists -- dead or alive -- who would you want to join you on the road and what would you like to perform?

I’d love to put a show together with my dad. He was a huge inspiration as far as a dream seeker in my career, so I’d love to have him on a tour along with some of his familiar favorites, which are also John Conlee and Merle Haggard and George Jones. When we’re talking about country music, I can’t leave out George Strait with as many no. 1 hits as he’s had. I feel like I could learn a lot from that. I think I would just want to go on the road with people I could really learn a lot from (to find) things that I could add to my show. I remember going to a Rolling Stones concert at Nissan Stadium about two years ago, and man, I learned a whole lot from Mick Jagger. I mean that guy has still got it. I’d love to go on tour with the Rolling Stones as well. I’d still love to go on the road with Snoop Dogg, and maybe even go sing some stuff with Wynona Judd. You’ve got to have Tater out on tour with you to tell jokes. There’s a lot that I would love to put together, and the list could just go on and on.

Q: What would you like people to be saying about you after your performance?

I hold my hat in my hand when I say that people come to concerts and say, ‘This is the best concert that I’ve been to.’ A lot of them have been just to our solo acoustic shows because it’s very intimate. I love it when people walk away and go, ‘Man that was the best show that I’ve ever been to where I really felt like I connected with that guy.’ I think that’s what I want people to do, just walk away with a little inspiration and maybe to know that dreams will only remain dreams until you create a reality out of them, and seeking your dreams will (do that). They become real life.

Q. Do you have any other upcoming performances in the area? Texas?

About 70 percent of our shows every year are in Texas. We’re always in the Houston area. I have a show at the Austin County Fair in three weeks. So, yes, I’ll always be in Texas. The state of Texas puts food on the table for a lot of people in a lot of ways and for me, because they still love country music there and they still come out and support.