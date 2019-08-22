The Creekside Church of Midlothian is proudly hosting its first-ever classic car show on Saturday, Aug. 24 in the church parking lot located at 5401 E. Highway 287. All types of classic and modern cars and trucks are welcome. The show opens at 10 a.m., and the event ends at 2 p.m.

The cost will be $15 to enter each vehicle (registration ends at 11:30 a.m.). Admission is free for all spectators. There will be judges on-site, and trophies/plaques will be presented to the top 15 cars, as well as one "Best of Show Car" and one "Best of Show Truck."

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Manna House in Midlothian. This worthwhile organization helps thousands of people in need every year right here in Ellis County. Creekside will have food for purchase. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy some great music and lots of beautiful show cars and trucks.