After Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were refused entry into Israel, the Democratic Caucus must have been dumfounded that a country would exercise its right to control its own borders. In the case of the two Muslim-American representatives, Israel’s decision was to keep peace and order, and to protect her citizens – both Jewish and Arab.

The two representatives had planned to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank on a tour organized by MIFTAH, a Palestinian group, aimed at highlighting the plight of Palestinians in Israel, according to The Associated Press.

Tlaib was also going to visit her elderly grandmother who lives in the West Bank.

The two lawmakers have been supportive of a movement to boycott Israel. The Israeli government denied them entry, as reported by the New York Times, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying: “Israeli law prohibits the entry into Israel of those who call for, and work to impose, boycotts on Israel, as do other democracies that prevent the entry of people believed to be damaging to the country.”

The Israeli government then made a very astute move, it offered a humanitarian visa for Tlaib to visit her grandmother. Tlaib rejected it, saying, “Visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions meant to humiliate me would break my grandmother's heart," according to NPR.

There are many varieties of visas issued by most countries, and there are reasons for wanting to have different visas for different purposes and with different restrictions. Most Americans are at least somewhat familiar with vacation, education, employment and permanent resident United States visas. In most cases, serious misbehavior results in expulsion.

Israel has free speech, but she is also sensitive to speech meant to incite Palestinian minorities to riot and mayhem. The offer to grant a humanitarian visit to Tlaib was a deft diplomatic stroke by Israel.

The issuance of a humanitarian visa would come with restrictions about travel in Israel and in what activities the visa-holder may engage. The sticking point did not fit into either Tlaib’s nor Omar’s itinerary or plans.

The true reason for the two congresswomen’s visit to Israel was clearly not to visit Tlaib’s extended family, and the Israeli government certainly knew that, and did not want these two to promote boycotts.

This was made very clear when Tlaib refused the humanitarian visa and stayed home.

The exercise of sovereignty by Israel was an excellent example of the Democrats’ capacity for accurate foot-shooting. Instead of discretely inquiring to the Israeli embassy as to whether or not a travel visa might be extended to the congresswomen, the Democrats thought that by bulling their way through the process they would somehow benefit.

That backfired in a way they did not expect.

For the first time in memory, a high-profile American individual was denied access to another country. But more importantly, the question of how a country could actually do that was answered: Because it can.

The Democratic black eye came from Americans being shown that a sovereign nation has the right to regulate, without justification needed, who enters that nation, how long an individual may stay, and what that individual may do while visiting.

Yes, that does apply to the United States as well regardless of what the Democrats might claim.

It is past time for the U.S. to assert that sovereign, national right too.