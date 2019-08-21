Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) Athletics announced the hiring of Jace Gaston as cheer coach for the 2019-2020 season. Gaston replaces Kaitlyn Hudgins, who resigned after four years of leading the Lion Cheer Squad. Gaston comes to SAGU with excellent credentials to lead the cheer squad.

Gaston attended SAGU as an undergraduate student for one year prior to transferring for academic reasons. Throughout the years, Gaston has stayed associated with SAGU through friendships established while attending SAGU and working as an FCC Cheer Camp Instructor. FCC Cheer Camp hosts camps at SAGU each summer. Gaston has 20 years of experience in cheering, including a state championship as an undergraduate and experiencing coaching at the elementary and high school level.

"SAGU is privileged to have an individual of Jace's character and extensive background to lead the cheer program at SAGU," stated Director of Athletics Dr. Jesse Godding.

Gaston looks forward to the opportunity at SAGU, stating, "I am excited to take this program to a new level of athleticism and look forward to the growth of SAGU cheer."