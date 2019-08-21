AUSTIN

Snipes named director

of Resource Recovery

The city of Austin has named Ken Snipes as the new director of Austin Resource Recovery. He will begin his new duties Sept. 23.

The position reports to Assistant City Manager Christopher Shorter and is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating and maintaining economical and efficient resource recovery, recycling and reuse services for the city. Snipes will work with the Zero Waste Advisory Board and continue the department mission to achieve zero waste by providing customer services that promote waste reduction, increase resource recovery and support the city’s sustainability efforts.

Snipes has been with Seattle Public Utilities since 2007 and most recently served as both the director of solid waste and chief administrative officer. As director, he oversaw a $240 million budget including consultants, purchase service contracts and agreements, and was responsible for trash, recycling and organics diversion to approximately 160,000 residential and 8,000 commercial account holders.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Part of 16th Street

to become two-way

The Austin Transportation Department will convert 16th Street between San Antonio and Colorado streets from one-way to two-way traffic patterns to improve mobility around the state Capitol complex.

The conversation will take place Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will implement rolling lane closures with the goal of keeping at least one lane open on each street at any given time.

The conversion aligns with the State of Texas Capitol Complex Master Plan. The Transportation Department is coordinating with the Texas Facilities Commission on all the right-of-way modifications required in the area.

SAN MARCOS

City to complete striping

on Guadalupe Street

The San Marcos Engineering and Capital Improvements Department has announced that as part of the Texas Department of Transportation street overlay project underway on Guadalupe Street, the striping portion of the city’s future Guadalupe Street Improvements Project will be completed in late August.

The upcoming improvements include installing a two-way bike lane with a physical barrier from traffic from University Drive to Grove Street. The third vehicle lane of Guadalupe Street will be removed for bike lane placement to enhance continuity and to slow traffic going through the downtown area.

There will be sidewalk improvements along the east side of Guadalupe between Martin Luther King Drive and the railroad tracks, signal improvements at intersections along Guadalupe to accommodate cyclists and water-quality features at the railroad tracks and MLK Drive. The city expects a net loss of four parking spaces in this area, but expects that the 27 new spaces in progress on CM Allen Parkway will make up for the loss.

Although the striping portion of the project will be completed in late August, the remainder of the project will not begin until early 2020. Barricades will be placed in the new bike lanes until the additional construction is completed in late spring 2020, weather permitting.

BASTROP

Alzheimer’s group has

fundraiser Saturday

An Alzheimer’s Texas fundraiser will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Haven Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2604 Texas 71 East.

The event will feature games and a meal. The cost is $10 per plate. Preordered plates can be delivered to the Bastrop community by calling 303-434-6417.

GEORGETOWN

BBQ Throwdown on Saturday

benefits Community Harvest

The BBQ and Beer Throwdown will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Greenhouse Craft Food, 708 S. Austin Ave.

The event will feature five barbecue courses from Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue, Liberty BBQ and Greenhouse Craft Food, and local beer pairings. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Texas Community Harvest.

Tickets, including tax and tip, cost $76.95.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/2yrDYhu.

ROUND ROCK

'Teen Night' on Friday

at Brushy Creek center

The Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, will host a teen night from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday in its Blue Gym.

Attendees ages 13-18 can eat pizza and play basketball. Prizes will be awarded for the lowered goal dunk contest and three-point contest. Refreshments will be provided. Cost is free for Community Center members and $5 for nonmembers.

American-Statesman staff