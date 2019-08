On Aug. 17, Milford High School opened the cross country season at the Brazos Invitational Cross Country meet in Waco. Joseph Orndorff finished in second place in the varsity race with a time of 16:00:00. Joseph, a senior at Milford High School, is the solo runner for Milford.

Joseph has trained for the past two years on his own. To prepare for his senior year, he ran 100 miles per week over the summer.