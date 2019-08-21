School supply lists can sometimes leave parents overwhelmed, and teachers are often forced to dig deep into their own pockets.

Many school districts are bridging the gap with back-to-school bashes that provide students with classroom essentials such as notebooks, pencils, pens and erasers.

Milford Independent School District, in partnership with a local organization, held its annual back-to-school rally for the community on July 31, less than two weeks before classes resumed.

“Our families can struggle with providing all the school supplies that are needed for the classroom, especially if there are multiple siblings, and our teachers should not have to go buy supplies with money out of their own pocket to supplement what is not brought to school,” said C. Lynn Dockery, principal of the district’s 200 students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12. “So this was a win-win for the community and our district.”

Viziv Technologies, based in Waxahachie, provided supplies to the students and their teachers. Dockery said due to the event’s success, with about half of the district’s pupils receiving new supplies, plans were already being made to invite more businesses to participate in next year’s bash.

“We are humbled and so appreciative of [Viziv] for reaching out and assisting us to the magnitude that they did,” Dockery said. “It means so much to us that our students and teachers can begin a school year with no worries.”

----

Patrick Clarke | @PatrickClarke1 | 469-517-1456