Interstate 35 (Travis County): Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both directions at St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating northbound closures between U.S. 290 and Rutherford Lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and Exit 241 for Rundberg Lane will be closed. Alternating southbound closures between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Huntland Drive and U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Little Texas Lane and the William Cannon Drive exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the Oltorf Street exit and Oltorf Street from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Exit 232 for Oltorf Street will also be closed. The northbound right lane will be closed between Boggy Creek and William Cannon drives from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives until Tuesday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road between Texas 71 and Woodward Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Oltorf and Woodward streets from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Alternating closures on the frontage road in both directions either side of Stassney Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney Lane through Aug. 30. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Cabela’s Drive and Robert S Light Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and alternating exits closed as needed. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November.; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and County Road 143 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road between Hesters Crossing and RM 620 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers Boulevard and University Boulevard until further notice.

U.S. 183: Alternating closures in both directions between County Road 258 and Texas 138 in Florence from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and Loop 360 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between I-35 and Carver Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions across I-35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions at intersections between the Burnet County line and 183A Toll from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The turnarounds at Loyola Lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road between Loyola Lane and Purple Sage Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at Manor/Springdale Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southern part of Levander Loop near the Colorado River will be closed starting 8 a.m. Monday through January.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Texas 71: Reduced to one lane in each direction on the frontage roads between Interstate 35 and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one eastbound lane between Riverside Drive and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Various closures in both directions between Ross Road and the Bastrop County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Thursday nights. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: The southbound left lane will be closed approaching Howard Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The free right ramp from the southbound frontage road to westbound U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The southbound Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and the right main lane will also be closed near the exit.

Texas 138: One lane traffic controlled by flaggers between County Road 226 and Texas 195 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 82 (Aquarena Springs Drive/Guadalupe Street): Multiple closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to Airport Boulevard off northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

FM 1331: Various closures in both directions between Texas 95 and Milam County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 1431: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between 183A Toll and Vista Rock Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1466: Various closures in both directions between Texas 95 and FM 619 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2222: Various closures in both directions between Ribelin Ranch Road and Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound right lane will be closed approaching Paradox Cove from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Edgegrove and Walsh Tarlton drives from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Beaver Trail and Walsh Tarlton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No access to/from Westlake Drive nightly until the end of August. Eastbound traffic can detour via Westhaven or McConnell drives, eastbound drivers can use Reveille Road.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until Sept. 4. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

McNeil Drive: Closed under Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Use nearest crossovers.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Oltorf Street: Alternating closures across Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March 2020. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: Closed across Interstate 35 starting 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice. The main bridge will be demolished. Traffic will use the turnaround bridges starting 6 a.m. Friday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.

Westlake Drive: No through traffic nightly between RM 2244 and West Spring Drive until further notice. Eastbound traffic detours via Westhaven or McConnell drives, eastbound drivers can use Reveille Road.