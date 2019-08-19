We soon will make choice

A book titled "How Democracy Dies," lists at least four reasons. The leader shows a weak commitment to democratic rule; he or she denies the legitimacy of opponents; he or she tolerates violence; he or she shows some willingness to curb civil liberties. Fits President Trump, doesn't it?

He demands loyalty to him, not the constitution. Reportedly has told over 10,000 lies to date. Calls the media fake news. Pressured staff to interfere in the investigation of Russian meddling in American election. Supported a bill that would have caused millions of citizens to lose health insurance with no replacement. He incites violence and offers to pay fines.

Many Americans say that preventing them from purchasing assault rifles is an infringement on their rights, ignoring the killing of school children, teachers and others by these weapons of war. Proverbs 12:22 states, "Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who deal truthfully are his delight. Are the so-called evangelicals constructing a stumbling block for President Trump in making excuses for his words and behavior? Ignoring integrity and morality in exchange for a puppet is not helping his soul. Using God's name in vain is nothing new.

The citizens of this nation will have a choice soon. Will voters put someone in office that is morally beneficial or who is morally corrupt as it appears we now have. All of us should acknowledge our faults and do better. Making excuses will not help.

Perry Minner, Lubbock