Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, y'all!

Mostly cloudy skies will become sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high near 102 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The heat index will be as high as 109. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

Monday will mark the 15th day in a row that the Austin area has recorded a high temperature of 100 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters suggest drinking plenty of fluids, scheduling outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day and wearing loose-fitting and light clothing to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 77 degrees, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 102 and a heat index as high as 108. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100. Party cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 100. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96.