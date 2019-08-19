AUSTIN

City seeking applicants

for Sobriety Center board

The City Council is seeking applications through 5 p.m. Sept. 13 from qualified individuals to serve on the 11-member Sobriety Center Local Government Corp. board of directors for a term running through Sept. 30, 2022.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age; a resident of both Austin and Travis County, a citizen of the state of Texas and have relevant expertise in fields such as legal, medical, behavioral and mental health; public health; chemical dependency and addiction; and business, philanthropy and fundraising.

The corporation aids and acts on behalf of the city and the county to staff, manage and operate a sobriety center for the safe short-term treatment and management of people under the influence of alcohol, and to provide them information on and referrals to community-based outpatient services.

Online applications can be found at austintexas.gov/department/boards-and-commissions. Résumés and statements of intent may be submitted with the application or via email to Stephanie Hall at stephanie.hall@austintexas.gov.

SAN MARCOS

'Party in Your Park'

Friday at Dunbar Park

The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will host the third 2019 Party in Your Park event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Dunbar Park, 801 Martin Luther King Drive.

The free event will feature activities including Gaga Ball, Mega Jenga, Giant Connect 4, and healthy snacks and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. Texas State University’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will give away free backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.

MARBLE FALLS

5K Run, 1-mile Kid’s Walk

to benefit Camp Agape

The Camp Agape 5K Run and Kid’s Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday beginning and ending in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J.

Race participants will include former campers, family members and friends of Camp Agape, a nonprofit that provides a therapeutic summer camp experience to children ages 7-12 experiencing the loss of a family member.

Registration costs $25 per person or $10 for ages 12 years and younger, including a T-shirt. Late registration is $5 more. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in men’s, women’s and youth divisions. Athlete Guild will provide electronic timing with chips in bibs.

To register: athleteguild.com.

GEORGETOWN

Senior dance Friday

at Community Center

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a senior adult dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

The event is designed for, but not limited to, adults ages 55 and older. Dress is casual, and light refreshments will be served.

Advanced registration is encouraged. Tickets are $7 per person the week of the dance and at the door. Register online, in person at the Georgetown Recreation Center or by contacting Senior Program Coordinator Robert Staton at 512-930-1367 or robert.staton@georgetown.org.

ROUND ROCK

Brushy Creek to host

back to school bash

A back to school bash for grades 4-5 will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive.

The event will feature food, music and activities. Cost is $6 for community members, $8 for residents and $12 for nonresidents

SAN MARCOS

County panel seeks

artwork for fall display

The Hays County Cultural Arts Committee is accepting applications by Aug. 30 from Central Texas artists working in all genres who would like to have artwork displayed at the Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail.

The Cultural Arts Committee presents art displays to call attention to the varied artwork that can encourage public dialogue, understanding and enjoyment of visual arts.

For more information: bit.ly/2yYmoBG; hayscountyartscommittee@gmail.com.

American-Statesman staff