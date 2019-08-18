The first round of Best of Ellis County 2019 has concluded, and the nominations are in. Congratulations are in order for the Top 3 Winners in the 162 categories included in this year’s contest.
Voting for the final round of Best of Ellis County 2019 will begin on Sept. 4 and run through Sept. 18. All votes in this round will be cast online at https://waxahachietx.com and https://midlothianmirror.com.
The top-three businesses in each category will be invited to attend a first-of-its-kind gala at the Midlothian Conference Center on Nov. 14. They will also be included in a special edition magazine available after the event.
“There are thousands of Ellis County businesses, and to be honored as one of the Top 3 in any category is a great achievement,” Waxahachie Media Group Director Colten Crist said. “These businesses represent the very best in the region as voted on by our neighbors.”
Tens of thousands of nominations were made, over 25,000 by 3,459 unique users, and a third-party review committee has made all attempts to ensure that business names appear correctly on the Top 3 list. However, if your business name contains any errors, please let us know by emailing us at news@waxahachietx.com. The Top 3 Winners are listed below.
Allergist
Dr. Scot Laurie, Allergy and Asthma Center of Waxahachie
Dr. Kimberly Watson, Texas Children’s Hospital
Audiologist
Mike Gleason, Lonestar Hearing
Beltone Hearing Aid Center
Barber Shop
Quality Cutz
White House Barber Shop
Cut 'n' Up Barber Shop
Chiropractor
Dr. Bethany Barnes, Body in Balance
Peace of Life Chiropractic
Dr. Brenda Ross, Red Oak Chiropractic and Therapy
Dentist
Dr. Stephanie Singleton, Buffalo Creek Dental
Dr. Scott Clinton, Waxahachie Family Dentistry
Dr. Phillip Johnson, Dental Center of Midlothian
Dermatologist
Dr. Andrew Word, Word Dermatology
Amanda Warneke PA, Word Dermatology
Dr. Lance Davis, Davis Dermatology
Emergency Room
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
Altus ER
Methodist Medical Center
Eye Care Provider
Dr. Alex Robinson, Vision Source
Dr. Marvin Brown, Vital Vision Eye Care
Family Eye Clinic
Eyeglass Provider
Dr. Alex Robinson, Vision Source Waxahachie
Family Eye Clinic, Midlothian
America's Best
Family Physician
Dr. Jason Nordstrom, Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center Red Oak
Dr. Jesus Trejo, Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center
Dr. James Thomison, Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center
Full-Service Salon
Salon Gatsby
To Dye For
Vogue
Hairdresser
Jessica Hargett, To Dye For
Kellie Castillo, Salon Gatsby
Adrian Wilson Salon Gatsby
Health Food Store
Ann's Health Food Center & Market
Wild Thyme Herb Shop
342 Nutrition Lisa Justice
Hearing Aid Provider
Lone Star Hearing
Beltone Hearing Aid Center
Livingston Hearing Aid Center
Home Health Care
Visiting Angels
Guardian Home Healthcare
Approved Home Healthcare
Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
Ennis Regional Medical Center
Methodist Hospital
Mani / Pedi Company
Artisan Nails & Spa
T Nails & Spa
Hollywood Nails & Spa
Massage
Spa Face + Body
Soyokaze
One Fine Day
Medical Clinic
Methodist Family Health Center, Midlothian
Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center
Hope Clinic
Nursing Home
Legend Oaks, Waxahachie
Midlothian Healthcare Center
Ennis Care Center
OB/GYN
Dr. Jason P. Brown, MD
Dr. David Morehead, Women's Health Specialists of North Texas
Dr. Kristin Williams, Women's Health Specialists of North Texas
Ophthalmologist
Dr. Galen Kemp, R. Galen Kemp Ophthalmology
Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source
Dr. Rajiv M Rugwani, All Eye Care
Optometrist
Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source
Dr. Ric Peterson, Eye Matters
Dr. Paige Pollard, Family Eye Clinic
Orthodontist
Dr. Laura Morgan DDS, Morgan Orthodontics
Dr. Stan Parker, Parker & Moore Orthodontics
Dr. Cody Moore, Parker & Moore Orthodontics
Orthopedic Group
Regional Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
Dr. Marc Roux, Waxahachie Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
Dr. Ben Boone, Ellis County Bone & Joint
Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Armin Aliefendic, Just for Kids Dental
Dr. Shelley Clark, Dentistry for Children
iKids Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatrician
Dr. Deborah Fung, Baylor Family Medical Center
Dr. Peggy Linguist, Hope Clinic
Dr. Travis S. Henry, Baylor Scott and White
Pharmacy
H-E-B
CVS
Walgreens
Physical Therapy
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
The Therapy Place
Children's Health Specialty Center
Place to Have a Baby
Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center
Methodist Medical Center
Born 2 B a Blessing
Weight Loss Center
Camp Gladiator
Diet Solution Centers
Weight Watchers
Local Boutique
SMD Designs + Boutique
Vaqueras
Copper Rose
Local Clothing Store
Belk
SMD Designs + Boutique
The Velvet Angel
All-Around Food
Cotton Patch
Cancun's
Bistro 115
Asian Food
Hibachio
Osuba
Ohana
Bakery
Bittersweet Bakery
Creations Baking Company
Baking 4 Your Babies
Bar & Grill
College Street Pub
Chili's
Big Al's
Barbeque
The Vault Smokehouse
Harris Bar-B-Que
Ellis County BBQ
Breakfast
Cancun's Amerimex Restaurant
Two Amigos
IHOP
Caterer
Campuzano Mexican Food
My Sister's Affair
The Doves Nest
Chicken
Chick-Fil-A
Raising Cane's
Cowboy Chicken
Chips 'N Salsa
Campuzano Mexican Food
El Fenix
El Mexicano Grill
Cup of Coffee
White Rhino
Three Rivers Coffee Co.
Fresh
Dessert
The Dessert Spot
Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods
Bittersweet Bakery
Enchilada
El Fenix
Campuzano Mexican Food
TaMolly's
Frozen Treat
Braums
Merry Toppins
Dairy Queen
Hamburger
Pop's Burgers
Branded Burger
Oma's Jiffy Burger
Hot Wings
Wing Stop
Buffalo Wild Wings
Jimmy's Wings & Burgers
Italian Restaurant
Tuscan Slice
Olive Garden
Tomato’s
Lunch
Farm Luck
The Doves Nest
Chick Fil A
Margarita
Campuzano Mexican Food
El Mexicano Grill
El Fenix
Mexican Restaurant
Campuzano Mexican Food
El Mexicano Grill
El Fenix
Pasta
Olive Garden
Tuscan Slice
Tomato's
Pizza
Tuscan Slice
Mod Pizza
Marco's Pizza
Sandwich
Farm Luck
McAlister's
Schlotzsky's
Service @ Restaurant
Chick-Fil-A
Campuzano Mexican Food
El Mexicano Grill
Steak
Logan's Roadhouse
Rockett Cafe
Bistro 115
Taco
Tacos 4 Life
Taco Casa
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Take Out/Drive-Thru
Chick-Fil-A
Hibachio
Whataburger
A/C & Heating Service Company
Wrzesinski Refrigerator, Heating and Air
Wayne Price Heating & Air
O'Daniel Air
Accounting / Tax Prep
Yeldell, Wilson, Wood & Reeve, P.C.
A+ Bookkeeping & Tax Station
Grant & Weedon, CPAs
Accounting Firm
Yeldell, Wilson, Wood & Reeve, P.C.
Landrum & Evans, CPA
John C Capps, CPA
Apartments
Park Place Apartments
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
The Mark on Solon
Assisted Living
Brookdale Senior Living
Buffalo Creek
Covenant Place
Attorney
James R. Jenkins
Rwan Hardesty, Hardesty Law Office
Mark D. Griffith, Griffith & Associates
Bank
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
Citizens National Bank
First Financial Bank
Contractor
Midlo Contracting
Red Hammer Construction
Joseph Maddox, JM Renovations
Electrician
Estes Electric
Brian Deborde, Deborde Electric
Michael Bruton, Bruton Electric
Home Builder
John Houston Custom Homes
Living Right Designs
Juan Duenas, GC Living
Insurance Agent
Adam Rope, State Farm
Tim Tobey, State Farm Insurance
Victor Cooper, Cooper Insures
Investment Firm
Edward Jones
First Financial Bank
Lee Straley-Miller, LPL Financial
Law Firm
Hardesty Law Office, LLC
Wray, Willett & Stoffer
Hale Law Firm
Lawn / Landscaping Company
Henderson Landscape and Lawn Maintenance
Specialized Landscaping Services
Mow Pros
Mortgage Company
Gateway Mortgage
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
Home Soon Lending - Lisa Burkes
Pest Control Company
Cross Country Pest Control
Ellis County Pest Control
Blue Line Pest Police
Plumber
Duncan Plumbing Solutions
David Monday, DJM Plumbing
Donny Mosley, Mosley Plumbing Service
Real Estate Agent
Dawana Quintana, Keller Williams Realty
Amy McDaniels, Keller Williams
Paul Fritz, EXP Realty
Real Estate Company
Keller Williams
Meta Real Estate
Century 21 Judge Fite
Roofing Company
Synergy Roofing
Midlo Contracting
Centennial Roofing
Title Company
Town Square Title
Ellis County Title Company
Fidelity National Title
Tree Service Company
Liberty Tree Service
B-Dub’s Tree Service
Mow Pros
Child Care
Imagine Nation
Condor Child Care
Promise Child Development Center
Local College
Training Academy 4 U
Navarro College
SAGU
Martial Arts Studio
Lone Star Martial Arts
Ellis County Martial Arts
Poteet Martial Arts
Private School
Waxahachie Prep Academy
St. Joseph Catholic School
First Christian
Elected Official
Charles Edge
John Wray
Festival/Fair
Texas Country Reporter
Scarborough Renaissance Festival
National Polka Fest
Hotel / Motel
La Quinta Inn & Suites
Hampton Inn
Best Western
Place to Worship
The Avenue
Farley Street Baptist Church
Oaks Church
Seasonal Attraction
Scarborough Renaissance Fair
Screams
Shadow Creek Farm
Teacher
Tameka Jackson, Imagine Nation Learning Center
Heather Hall, Navarro College Nursing
Nicole Wooley, Ennis Jr High
Bail Bonds
AAA Bail Bonds
Ellis County Bail Bonds
A-1
Car Wash
Waxahachie Express Car Wash
Zippys Car Wash
Snap Clean, Ennis
Carpet Cleaning Company
Compton's Cleaning & Restoration
Gleam Clean Carpet Cleaning
Tower's Restoration
Carpet Flooring / Sales Company
Glenn's Warehouse Carpets
Jerry's J&W Carpets
Compton's Carpet Cleaning & Restoration
Check Cashing Company
Cliff's Check Cashing
Ace Cash Express
Convenience Store
QuikTrip
RaceTrac
Tigar Mart/Exxon, Brown Street
Counseling Service
Tree of Life Counseling Service
Creek Bend Center for Counseling, Midlothian
Donaldson Wellness Center
Dance Studio
Tammy's Dance Center
RISE Performing Arts Center
Danceworks
Driving School
NTW Driver Education Center
Waxahachie Driving School
Midlothian Driving School
Dry Cleaners
Waxahachie Cleaners
Dry Clean Super Center
Miller's Custom Cleaners
Embroidery
Embroid Me
Chaney's Designs
Lil' Dab Embroidery
Funeral Home
Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home
Boze-Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
Graphics / Signs
Quickway Signs
Jade Laswell Design House
Amerigrafix
Home Cleaning Service Company
Champion Cleaning Company
SouthernMaid
Kimi Perry
Industry
Billy's Small Engine Repair
Action Fire Pros
Americase
Janitorial Service Company
Compton's Cleaning & Restoration
Raising Arrows Cleaning Services
Kennels
Camp FurBaby, Ennis
Midlo Mutt Hut
Woof Den
Laundromat
Chief's Super Suds
The Missing Sock
Mighty Clean Laundry, Ennis
Locksmith
A Quick Key
Cee Dee's Locks & Keys
Lee's Keys
Pet Grooming
Bow Wow Barbers
Pet Smart
Midlo Mutt Hut
Photography
Heather Talley, Heather B Photography
Chelsea Hafner Photography
Sierra Matteson, Sierra Summer Photo & Film
Propane Provider
Pearman Oil & LP Gas Inc
Nelson Putman
Poor Boys Propane
Recycling Company
WDC Recycling
Meier Recycle Center
Winningham Iron & Metal
Retirement Community
Country Lane
Buffalo Creek
Brookdale Senior Living
Septic Service
Dulworth Septic Services
Septics Plus Inc
B&J Wakefield Services
Storage Facility
Joey's Storage
A Affordable Storage
Keep Sake Storage
Swimming Pool Service
Relax & Swim
Method Pools
Paradise Outdoor Living
Tanning Salon
Sun Yur Bunz Tanning
Planet Beach
Spa Face and Body
Tattoo Shop
Black Rose
Immortal Inc.
Crafted Image
Towing Service
Tow Pro Wrecker Service
Martin Towing
Hills Towing
Upholstery
Lisa Nesbitt
David Terry
Vapor Store
Texas Quitters
Chaney's Vape Station
Hachie Tobacco
Vet Clinic
Waxahachie Vet Clinic
14th Street Veterinary Clinic
Midlothian Vet Clinic
Wedding Venue
Hidden Waters Wedding and Events Venue
Fire Fly Gardens
The Abbey Estate
Appliance Store
Lowe's
C.A. Wilson Appliance, Electronics & Mattresses
Home Depot
Consignment shop/flea market
Red Barn
Tight Wallets Resale
Waxahachie Architectural Salvage & Showroom
Farm Equipment Dealer
Atwoods
Tractor Supply
Central Kubota
Feed / Farm Supply
Boyce Feed and Grain
Ark Country Store
Atwoods
Garage Door Service
Midlothian Garage Doors
Kopec Overhead Door
Premier Garage Door
Local Department Store
Belk
JCPenney
Target
Local Electronics Store
Best Buy
Tru-Tech
Target
Local Florist
Petals Plus Flowers, Gifts & Events
Eubanks
Blooms and More
Local Furniture Store
Happy's Home Furnishings
Furniture by Sleep Quarters
Red Barn Flea Market
Local Grocery Store
HEB
Kroger
Brookshire's, Midlothian
Local Hardware Store
ACE Hardware, Midlothian
Lowe's
Home Depot
Local Jewelry Store
Wiley's Diamonds & Fine Jewelry
Sarah Briggs Jewelry
Maxwell Jewelry
Local Mattress Store
Mattress Firm, Waxahachie
C.A. Wilson Appliance, Electronics & Mattresses
Furniture by Sleep Quarters, Ennis
Local Shoe Store
Famous Footwear
Shoe Carnival
Belk
Nursery / Garden Supply
The Greenery Landscape and Nursery
Roland's Nursery & Landscaping
EarthTones Greenery
Pawn Shop
Waxahachie Pawn
Parish Pawn
Action Pawn
Resale / Antique
Tight Wallets Resale
Red Barn Flea Market Antiques & More
Waxahachie Architectural Salvage & Showroom
Brewery & Winery
Cork House Winery
Railport Brewing Company
Cassaro Winery & Vineyard
Brewpub
College Street Pub
Finn MacCool's Pub
Big Al's
Happy Hour
Applebee's
Big Al's
El Mexicano Grill
Liquor Store
Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
Bear Creek Beverage & Spirits
Liquor Depot, Venus
Gym
Gold's Gym
Camp Gladiator
Main Street Gym, Midlothian
Employer
Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
Yeldell, Wilson, Wood & Reeve, P.C.
First Financial Bank
Employment Agency
Top Notch Personnel
Eclipse Professional Services
Express Employment Professionals
Auto Glass Repair Company
Bobby Montgomery, Discount Auto Glass
Richardson Auto Glass
Safelite AutoGlass
Auto Paint & Body Company
Ellis County Auto
Rainbow Paint & Body
Waxahachie Nissan
Auto Parts Store
O'Reilly Auto Parts
AutoZone
Vineyard's Auto Supply
Automotive Service
Christian Brothers Automotive
All Pro Transmission
Featherston Auto Repair
Brake Repair
All Pro Transmission
Christian Brothers Automotive
Waxahachie Nissan
Car Salesman
Scott Smith, Waxahachie Autoplex
Tyler Preston, Waxahachie Nissan
Von Pigg, Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
Muffler Repair
E&M Muffler
Christian Brothers Automotive
Walton's Mufflers Brakes & Total Car Care
New Car Dealer
Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
Waxahachie Ford
Waxahachie Nissan
Tire Shop
Sardis Tires & Wheels
Discount Tire
Jerry's Tires & Wheels
Tractor Sales
Central Kubota
Landmark Equipment
Waxahachie Equipment
Transmission Repair
All Pro Transmission
Ellis County Auto
Featherston Automotive
Used Car Dealer
Waxahachie Autoplex
Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
Knight Ride Motors