The first round of Best of Ellis County 2019 has concluded, and the nominations are in. Congratulations are in order for the Top 3 Winners in the 162 categories included in this year’s contest.

Voting for the final round of Best of Ellis County 2019 will begin on Sept. 4 and run through Sept. 18. All votes in this round will be cast online at https://waxahachietx.com and https://midlothianmirror.com.

The top-three businesses in each category will be invited to attend a first-of-its-kind gala at the Midlothian Conference Center on Nov. 14. They will also be included in a special edition magazine available after the event.

“There are thousands of Ellis County businesses, and to be honored as one of the Top 3 in any category is a great achievement,” Waxahachie Media Group Director Colten Crist said. “These businesses represent the very best in the region as voted on by our neighbors.”

Tens of thousands of nominations were made, over 25,000 by 3,459 unique users, and a third-party review committee has made all attempts to ensure that business names appear correctly on the Top 3 list. However, if your business name contains any errors, please let us know by emailing us at news@waxahachietx.com. The Top 3 Winners are listed below.

Allergist

Dr. Scot Laurie, Allergy and Asthma Center of Waxahachie

Dr. Kimberly Watson, Texas Children’s Hospital

Audiologist

Mike Gleason, Lonestar Hearing

Beltone Hearing Aid Center

Barber Shop

Quality Cutz

White House Barber Shop

Cut 'n' Up Barber Shop

Chiropractor

Dr. Bethany Barnes, Body in Balance

Peace of Life Chiropractic

Dr. Brenda Ross, Red Oak Chiropractic and Therapy

Dentist

Dr. Stephanie Singleton, Buffalo Creek Dental

Dr. Scott Clinton, Waxahachie Family Dentistry

Dr. Phillip Johnson, Dental Center of Midlothian

Dermatologist

Dr. Andrew Word, Word Dermatology

Amanda Warneke PA, Word Dermatology

Dr. Lance Davis, Davis Dermatology

Emergency Room

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Altus ER

Methodist Medical Center

Eye Care Provider

Dr. Alex Robinson, Vision Source

Dr. Marvin Brown, Vital Vision Eye Care

Family Eye Clinic

Eyeglass Provider

Dr. Alex Robinson, Vision Source Waxahachie

Family Eye Clinic, Midlothian

America's Best

Family Physician

Dr. Jason Nordstrom, Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center Red Oak

Dr. Jesus Trejo, Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center

Dr. James Thomison, Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center

Full-Service Salon

Salon Gatsby

To Dye For

Vogue

Hairdresser

Jessica Hargett, To Dye For

Kellie Castillo, Salon Gatsby

Adrian Wilson Salon Gatsby

Health Food Store

Ann's Health Food Center & Market

Wild Thyme Herb Shop

342 Nutrition Lisa Justice

Hearing Aid Provider

Lone Star Hearing

Beltone Hearing Aid Center

Livingston Hearing Aid Center

Home Health Care

Visiting Angels

Guardian Home Healthcare

Approved Home Healthcare

Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Ennis Regional Medical Center

Methodist Hospital

Mani / Pedi Company

Artisan Nails & Spa

T Nails & Spa

Hollywood Nails & Spa

Massage

Spa Face + Body

Soyokaze

One Fine Day

Medical Clinic

Methodist Family Health Center, Midlothian

Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center

Hope Clinic

Nursing Home

Legend Oaks, Waxahachie

Midlothian Healthcare Center

Ennis Care Center

OB/GYN

Dr. Jason P. Brown, MD

Dr. David Morehead, Women's Health Specialists of North Texas

Dr. Kristin Williams, Women's Health Specialists of North Texas

Ophthalmologist

Dr. Galen Kemp, R. Galen Kemp Ophthalmology

Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source

Dr. Rajiv M Rugwani, All Eye Care

Optometrist

Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source

Dr. Ric Peterson, Eye Matters

Dr. Paige Pollard, Family Eye Clinic

Orthodontist

Dr. Laura Morgan DDS, Morgan Orthodontics

Dr. Stan Parker, Parker & Moore Orthodontics

Dr. Cody Moore, Parker & Moore Orthodontics

Orthopedic Group

Regional Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center

Dr. Marc Roux, Waxahachie Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine

Dr. Ben Boone, Ellis County Bone & Joint

Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Armin Aliefendic, Just for Kids Dental

Dr. Shelley Clark, Dentistry for Children

iKids Pediatric Dentistry

Pediatrician

Dr. Deborah Fung, Baylor Family Medical Center

Dr. Peggy Linguist, Hope Clinic

Dr. Travis S. Henry, Baylor Scott and White

Pharmacy

H-E-B

CVS

Walgreens

Physical Therapy

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

The Therapy Place

Children's Health Specialty Center

Place to Have a Baby

Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center

Methodist Medical Center

Born 2 B a Blessing

Weight Loss Center

Camp Gladiator

Diet Solution Centers

Weight Watchers

Local Boutique

SMD Designs + Boutique

Vaqueras

Copper Rose

Local Clothing Store

Belk

SMD Designs + Boutique

The Velvet Angel

All-Around Food

Cotton Patch

Cancun's

Bistro 115

Asian Food

Hibachio

Osuba

Ohana

Bakery

Bittersweet Bakery

Creations Baking Company

Baking 4 Your Babies

Bar & Grill

College Street Pub

Chili's

Big Al's

Barbeque

The Vault Smokehouse

Harris Bar-B-Que

Ellis County BBQ

Breakfast

Cancun's Amerimex Restaurant

Two Amigos

IHOP

Caterer

Campuzano Mexican Food

My Sister's Affair

The Doves Nest

Chicken

Chick-Fil-A

Raising Cane's

Cowboy Chicken

Chips 'N Salsa

Campuzano Mexican Food

El Fenix

El Mexicano Grill

Cup of Coffee

White Rhino

Three Rivers Coffee Co.

Fresh

Dessert

The Dessert Spot

Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods

Bittersweet Bakery

Enchilada

El Fenix

Campuzano Mexican Food

TaMolly's

Frozen Treat

Braums

Merry Toppins

Dairy Queen

Hamburger

Pop's Burgers

Branded Burger

Oma's Jiffy Burger

Hot Wings

Wing Stop

Buffalo Wild Wings

Jimmy's Wings & Burgers

Italian Restaurant

Tuscan Slice

Olive Garden

Tomato’s

Lunch

Farm Luck

The Doves Nest

Chick Fil A

Margarita

Campuzano Mexican Food

El Mexicano Grill

El Fenix

Mexican Restaurant

Campuzano Mexican Food

El Mexicano Grill

El Fenix

Pasta

Olive Garden

Tuscan Slice

Tomato's

Pizza

Tuscan Slice

Mod Pizza

Marco's Pizza

Sandwich

Farm Luck

McAlister's

Schlotzsky's

Service @ Restaurant

Chick-Fil-A

Campuzano Mexican Food

El Mexicano Grill

Steak

Logan's Roadhouse

Rockett Cafe

Bistro 115

Taco

Tacos 4 Life

Taco Casa

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Take Out/Drive-Thru

Chick-Fil-A

Hibachio

Whataburger

A/C & Heating Service Company

Wrzesinski Refrigerator, Heating and Air

Wayne Price Heating & Air

O'Daniel Air

Accounting / Tax Prep

Yeldell, Wilson, Wood & Reeve, P.C.

A+ Bookkeeping & Tax Station

Grant & Weedon, CPAs

Accounting Firm

Yeldell, Wilson, Wood & Reeve, P.C.

Landrum & Evans, CPA

John C Capps, CPA

Apartments

Park Place Apartments

Oxford at Crossroads Centre

The Mark on Solon

Assisted Living

Brookdale Senior Living

Buffalo Creek

Covenant Place

Attorney

James R. Jenkins

Rwan Hardesty, Hardesty Law Office

Mark D. Griffith, Griffith & Associates

Bank

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

Citizens National Bank

First Financial Bank

Contractor

Midlo Contracting

Red Hammer Construction

Joseph Maddox, JM Renovations

Electrician

Estes Electric

Brian Deborde, Deborde Electric

Michael Bruton, Bruton Electric

Home Builder

John Houston Custom Homes

Living Right Designs

Juan Duenas, GC Living

Insurance Agent

Adam Rope, State Farm

Tim Tobey, State Farm Insurance

Victor Cooper, Cooper Insures

Investment Firm

Edward Jones

First Financial Bank

Lee Straley-Miller, LPL Financial

Law Firm

Hardesty Law Office, LLC

Wray, Willett & Stoffer

Hale Law Firm

Lawn / Landscaping Company

Henderson Landscape and Lawn Maintenance

Specialized Landscaping Services

Mow Pros

Mortgage Company

Gateway Mortgage

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

Home Soon Lending - Lisa Burkes

Pest Control Company

Cross Country Pest Control

Ellis County Pest Control

Blue Line Pest Police

Plumber

Duncan Plumbing Solutions

David Monday, DJM Plumbing

Donny Mosley, Mosley Plumbing Service

Real Estate Agent

Dawana Quintana, Keller Williams Realty

Amy McDaniels, Keller Williams

Paul Fritz, EXP Realty

Real Estate Company

Keller Williams

Meta Real Estate

Century 21 Judge Fite

Roofing Company

Synergy Roofing

Midlo Contracting

Centennial Roofing

Title Company

Town Square Title

Ellis County Title Company

Fidelity National Title

Tree Service Company

Liberty Tree Service

B-Dub’s Tree Service

Mow Pros

Child Care

Imagine Nation

Condor Child Care

Promise Child Development Center

Local College

Training Academy 4 U

Navarro College

SAGU

Martial Arts Studio

Lone Star Martial Arts

Ellis County Martial Arts

Poteet Martial Arts

Private School

Waxahachie Prep Academy

St. Joseph Catholic School

First Christian

Elected Official

Charles Edge

John Wray

Festival/Fair

Texas Country Reporter

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

National Polka Fest

Hotel / Motel

La Quinta Inn & Suites

Hampton Inn

Best Western

Place to Worship

The Avenue

Farley Street Baptist Church

Oaks Church

Seasonal Attraction

Scarborough Renaissance Fair

Screams

Shadow Creek Farm

Teacher

Tameka Jackson, Imagine Nation Learning Center

Heather Hall, Navarro College Nursing

Nicole Wooley, Ennis Jr High

Bail Bonds

AAA Bail Bonds

Ellis County Bail Bonds

A-1

Car Wash

Waxahachie Express Car Wash

Zippys Car Wash

Snap Clean, Ennis

Carpet Cleaning Company

Compton's Cleaning & Restoration

Gleam Clean Carpet Cleaning

Tower's Restoration

Carpet Flooring / Sales Company

Glenn's Warehouse Carpets

Jerry's J&W Carpets

Compton's Carpet Cleaning & Restoration

Check Cashing Company

Cliff's Check Cashing

Ace Cash Express

Convenience Store

QuikTrip

RaceTrac

Tigar Mart/Exxon, Brown Street

Counseling Service

Tree of Life Counseling Service

Creek Bend Center for Counseling, Midlothian

Donaldson Wellness Center

Dance Studio

Tammy's Dance Center

RISE Performing Arts Center

Danceworks

Driving School

NTW Driver Education Center

Waxahachie Driving School

Midlothian Driving School

Dry Cleaners

Waxahachie Cleaners

Dry Clean Super Center

Miller's Custom Cleaners

Embroidery

Embroid Me

Chaney's Designs

Lil' Dab Embroidery

Funeral Home

Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home

Boze-Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home

Wayne Boze Funeral Home

Graphics / Signs

Quickway Signs

Jade Laswell Design House

Amerigrafix

Home Cleaning Service Company

Champion Cleaning Company

SouthernMaid

Kimi Perry

Industry

Billy's Small Engine Repair

Action Fire Pros

Americase

Janitorial Service Company

Compton's Cleaning & Restoration

Raising Arrows Cleaning Services

Kennels

Camp FurBaby, Ennis

Midlo Mutt Hut

Woof Den

Laundromat

Chief's Super Suds

The Missing Sock

Mighty Clean Laundry, Ennis

Locksmith

A Quick Key

Cee Dee's Locks & Keys

Lee's Keys

Pet Grooming

Bow Wow Barbers

Pet Smart

Midlo Mutt Hut

Photography

Heather Talley, Heather B Photography

Chelsea Hafner Photography

Sierra Matteson, Sierra Summer Photo & Film

Propane Provider

Pearman Oil & LP Gas Inc

Nelson Putman

Poor Boys Propane

Recycling Company

WDC Recycling

Meier Recycle Center

Winningham Iron & Metal

Retirement Community

Country Lane

Buffalo Creek

Brookdale Senior Living

Septic Service

Dulworth Septic Services

Septics Plus Inc

B&J Wakefield Services

Storage Facility

Joey's Storage

A Affordable Storage

Keep Sake Storage

Swimming Pool Service

Relax & Swim

Method Pools

Paradise Outdoor Living

Tanning Salon

Sun Yur Bunz Tanning

Planet Beach

Spa Face and Body

Tattoo Shop

Black Rose

Immortal Inc.

Crafted Image

Towing Service

Tow Pro Wrecker Service

Martin Towing

Hills Towing

Upholstery

Lisa Nesbitt

David Terry

Vapor Store

Texas Quitters

Chaney's Vape Station

Hachie Tobacco

Vet Clinic

Waxahachie Vet Clinic

14th Street Veterinary Clinic

Midlothian Vet Clinic

Wedding Venue

Hidden Waters Wedding and Events Venue

Fire Fly Gardens

The Abbey Estate

Appliance Store

Lowe's

C.A. Wilson Appliance, Electronics & Mattresses

Home Depot

Consignment shop/flea market

Red Barn

Tight Wallets Resale

Waxahachie Architectural Salvage & Showroom

Farm Equipment Dealer

Atwoods

Tractor Supply

Central Kubota

Feed / Farm Supply

Boyce Feed and Grain

Ark Country Store

Atwoods

Garage Door Service

Midlothian Garage Doors

Kopec Overhead Door

Premier Garage Door

Local Department Store

Belk

JCPenney

Target

Local Electronics Store

Best Buy

Tru-Tech

Target

Local Florist

Petals Plus Flowers, Gifts & Events

Eubanks

Blooms and More

Local Furniture Store

Happy's Home Furnishings

Furniture by Sleep Quarters

Red Barn Flea Market

Local Grocery Store

HEB

Kroger

Brookshire's, Midlothian

Local Hardware Store

ACE Hardware, Midlothian

Lowe's

Home Depot

Local Jewelry Store

Wiley's Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Sarah Briggs Jewelry

Maxwell Jewelry

Local Mattress Store

Mattress Firm, Waxahachie

C.A. Wilson Appliance, Electronics & Mattresses

Furniture by Sleep Quarters, Ennis

Local Shoe Store

Famous Footwear

Shoe Carnival

Belk

Nursery / Garden Supply

The Greenery Landscape and Nursery

Roland's Nursery & Landscaping

EarthTones Greenery

Pawn Shop

Waxahachie Pawn

Parish Pawn

Action Pawn

Resale / Antique

Tight Wallets Resale

Red Barn Flea Market Antiques & More

Waxahachie Architectural Salvage & Showroom

Brewery & Winery

Cork House Winery

Railport Brewing Company

Cassaro Winery & Vineyard

Brewpub

College Street Pub

Finn MacCool's Pub

Big Al's

Happy Hour

Applebee's

Big Al's

El Mexicano Grill

Liquor Store

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Bear Creek Beverage & Spirits

Liquor Depot, Venus

Gym

Gold's Gym

Camp Gladiator

Main Street Gym, Midlothian

Employer

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

Yeldell, Wilson, Wood & Reeve, P.C.

First Financial Bank

Employment Agency

Top Notch Personnel

Eclipse Professional Services

Express Employment Professionals

Auto Glass Repair Company

Bobby Montgomery, Discount Auto Glass

Richardson Auto Glass

Safelite AutoGlass

Auto Paint & Body Company

Ellis County Auto

Rainbow Paint & Body

Waxahachie Nissan

Auto Parts Store

O'Reilly Auto Parts

AutoZone

Vineyard's Auto Supply

Automotive Service

Christian Brothers Automotive

All Pro Transmission

Featherston Auto Repair

Brake Repair

All Pro Transmission

Christian Brothers Automotive

Waxahachie Nissan

Car Salesman

Scott Smith, Waxahachie Autoplex

Tyler Preston, Waxahachie Nissan

Von Pigg, Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Muffler Repair

E&M Muffler

Christian Brothers Automotive

Walton's Mufflers Brakes & Total Car Care

New Car Dealer

Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Waxahachie Ford

Waxahachie Nissan

Tire Shop

Sardis Tires & Wheels

Discount Tire

Jerry's Tires & Wheels

Tractor Sales

Central Kubota

Landmark Equipment

Waxahachie Equipment

Transmission Repair

All Pro Transmission

Ellis County Auto

Featherston Automotive

Used Car Dealer

Waxahachie Autoplex

Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Knight Ride Motors