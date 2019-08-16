If you saw the book in a library growing up, you will most likely remember the pictures from the "Scary Stories" book series - pale figures with black eyes and stringy hair, ghostly figures, and rotting skeletons.

Now, thanks to "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," you can finally see most of those terrifying characters in live-action.

Adapted from Alvin Schwartz's "Scary Stories" collection, the film starts on Halloween night when a group of friends decide to visit a supposedly haunted house. The friends laugh it off, until Stella (Zoe Margaret Colletti) and Ramon (Michael Garza) find a book with stories by a tortured girl who died in the house and appear to be written in blood. Stories then start to appear about the friends, leaving all of them wondering who will be written about next.

Don't let the PG-13 rating fool you, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" is one of the most entertaining horror movies of the year, which shouldn't be much of a surprise with Guillermo del Toro as one of the writers.

Choosing the more popular and visually-disturbing stories from Schwartz' collection, the film plays out in a unique way by tying the tales into ones Stella's group of friends have heard before. It helps that the dialogue isn't entirely cheesy to fit the rating and was genuinely funny for most of the film.

Andre Overdal's adaptation also keeps the monsters true to the illustrations by Stephen Gammell, which was a huge benefit to the film because truly, the most terrifying monsters were recreated.

Dismembered corpses, vengeful scarecrows and the most disgusting spider bite ever plague teenagers in the 1968 town and despite knowing the stories, there is a level of suspense with each monster that builds when a new tale is written. Readers of the books will remember unforgettable characters, such as Harold, and others will sneak up on you by rolling down the chimney.

While the stories aren't new, and the majority of people watching will remember what happens, the film has a classic horror feel to it that feels new in comparison to modern horror movies. "Scary Stories" doesn't feel predictable, which is a change of pace when ghost movies now are a dime a dozen.

The most impressive part of "Scary Stories" is that it manages to give the feeling of sitting around a campfire listening to urban legends and folklore, making it enjoyable for the older generation that grew up reading the books and the new generation of young fans who love scary movies.