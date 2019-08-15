The Midlothian Mirror and Waxahachie Daily Light are excited to announce Rebecca Jones as our new managing editor, an extension of her current role as creative director for Waxahachie Media Group.

Jones joins Waxahachie Media Group from Texoma Marketing and Media Group — a sister company within GateHouse Media — where she worked as a creative, events and promotions director. Wearing many hats at the organization, she also served as a designer and editor.

Under her leadership and vision, the Sherman-based publishing company expanded its publications to include a summer magazine, monthly magazine and an extended 200-plus page annual magazine. Jones led the redesigning of all five of the company's weekly and daily newspapers, which also expanded to include weekly real estate and entertainment sections.

"I'm really looking forward to getting better acquainted with Ellis County," said Jones, a North Texas native. "My main goal is to continue the mission of the Waxahachie Media Group and our commitment to providing quality local journalism to the people of this community. I believe that increasing our digital reach can help us accomplish that and invite new audiences to the table as well."

Jones won the 2018 Best of GateHouse contest in feature design and most recently received a Redbud Award from the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association for her work on the 2019 Guide to Lake Texoma magazine.

"Having worked with Rebecca in the past, I know the quality of talent she will bring to our organization," said Colten Crist, Advertising and Operations Director for Waxahachie Media Group. "We are excited to add someone of her caliber to our team and are confident that she will enable us to continue providing our communities with trusted local news."

Jones replaces Travis Smith in the role as the managing editor for the Waxahachie Media Group. Smith resigned from the position on Wednesday, July 31 to pursue other career opportunities after spending just over three years with the local news organization and over four years with GateHouse Media.

Jones will move into the full-time managing editor role on Thursday.

"This business is my passion," Jones added. "I can't wait to share my experience with a new market and find even more ways to meaningfully engage with members of the community."