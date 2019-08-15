I don’t think I am unique. When someone is yelling at me, my normal reaction is to go into defense mode to prepare my rebuttal. Seldom if ever do I have the ability to filter out emotion and try to understand why someone is yelling – especially when the subject is something as highly charged as gun control.

However, when you ask anyone if they would like to find away to keep children safe at school, churchgoers safe at a house of worship, our neighbors safe while shopping at Wal-Mart, safe while attending a family-friendly outdoor festival, and safe while dancing at a club, the universal answer is a resounding “Yes!”

The rub comes when the discussion turns to how to make those places safe. We must change some things, but what?

Who needs to own an AR-type long gun with magazines that hold hundreds of rounds of armor-piercing bullets, sometimes referred to as “cop killers?” I would be more fearful of an individual who feels the need for that kind of weapon.

But, if you want to own one because you enjoy blowing things to bits, is it unreasonable that your background is checked a bit closer to look for radicalization or a proclivity toward violence? I don’t really think it is.

I’m not from Texas, but coming from South Louisiana, I was raised around guns, mainly shotguns and rifles for hunting squirrels, rabbits and an occasional deer. We felt quite safe.

I have handguns, and I am not afraid that any of the proposed gun control measures would mean that the “gun police” would make me give them up. In fact, I seriously doubt anyone who currently owns any type of gun would be forced to relinquish them.

I truly don’t understand the people who scream, “They are trying to take our guns away.” I don’t hear that at all. Those who have a vested interest in prolonging the debate are fanning the flames of those fears.

As far as the Second Amendment to our Constitution, I think they had a pretty good militia without automatic weapons.

I don’t have the answers. No one person does. However, of one thing I am certain: we will never arrive at the best possible solution until women and men of good will and open minds, without a vested financial interest or a desire for political advantage, commit to sit together and talk with each other to achieve that common goal of keeping people as safe as humanly possible from terrorists.

In fact, there is one more thing of which I am certain: If we don’t, we will continue to see mass shootings. Parents who send their children off to school will continue to see them next in a coffin. Moviegoers like my cousin in Colorado will continue to have their lives changed forever in a split second when a gunman’s bullet shattered her knee. I thought Sandy Hook would turn the tide of political inaction, but it didn’t.

Will the carnage in El Paso and Dayton be enough? The guy who occupies the Oval Office now says that he would support real background checks. We will have to wait and see if his resolve is real.

By the way, it is time we all find our voices and add them to the burgeoning chorus of “Enough is enough; not one more.”

A big step for Bastrop

Congratulations to Kathryn Nash and the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation’s board and staff, Mayor Connie Schroeder and city staff, and everyone involved with the recently announced relocation of the Art Institute of Austin to Bastrop.

This Institute will be housed in the new building being constructed at 921 Main St., the Lost Pines Art Center, and at New Republic Studio. The institute offers degrees in design, media arts, culinary arts and fashion. Classes are set to begin in the 2020 summer .

'Helium' an uplifting, tender play

Although dementia may not seem like a subject for a play that would be described as uplifting, but in "Helium," it surely is.

The mind of a beloved 80-year-old chemistry teacher has begun to wander, and she goes on her own flights of fancy, often back to her childhood, with the help of colorful, helium-filled balloons. It is sweet and tender.

There will be seven performances beginning Aug. 23 through Sept. 7 with only one matinee. Go to the Bastrop Opera House website for details and to buy your tickets.

Until next time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. Let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com so I can share the fun things that are going on in and around Bastrop.

Remember: “The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.” Albert Einstein