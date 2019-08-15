SAN MARCOS

City accepting donations

of box, oscillating fans

The city of San Marcos is accepting donations for its annual Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive through Aug. 31.

The city will accept donations of new fans at its five fire stations: Fire Station 1, 114 E. Hutchison St.; Fire Station 2, 1314 Academy St.; Fire Station 3, 2420 Hunter Road; Fire Station 4, 404 Broadway St.; and Fire Station 5, 100 Carlson Circle.

Drive organizers are asking for new 20-inch box fans and 12-inch or larger oscillating fans. These will be donated to area seniors, people with disabilities and households with children that are in financial need. Financial contributions for the fan drive may be made to Family Eldercare at summerfandrive.org.

For eligibility requirements or to request a fan: 512-459-4326.

BASTROP COUNTY

Outdoor burn ban

extended until Sept. 23

The Bastrop County Commissioners Court has extended the county’s outdoor burn ban until Sept. 23. County Judge Paul Pape issued a burn ban in the unincorporated areas of the county on Aug. 6 as forecasters projected a hot and dry week ahead with temperatures hovering at or above 100 degrees.

The burn ban would have expired in seven days unless the Commissioners Court extended the order.

The burn ban order prohibits all outdoor burning that is not done inside an enclosure that contains sparks and flames. A burn ban violation is a Class C misdemeanor that carries up to a $500 fine. Residents are asked to report any violations to the Bastrop County sheriff’s office.

Travis, Williamson and Hays counties are all under a burn ban.

BASTROP

Clear the Shelter event

takes place Saturday

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter, 589 Cool Water Drive, will host the Clear the Shelter adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cats and kittens will be available for adoption for $10 and dogs and puppies will be available for adoption for $20. The event will feature barbecue, snow cones, music, face painting, a kid activity booth, petting zoo, photo booth, kissing booth and carnival games.

For information: bastropshelter.com.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Festival of Good

rescheduled to Aug. 24

Goodnight Ranch has rescheduled its third annual Festival of Good for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 in Whitter Park, Goodnight Ranch, 8701 Whitter Drive.

The free block party event will feature food and drink, giveaways and activities including a petting zoo, bounce house, kids craft tables and face painting. Free, 30-minute fitness classes will take place on the park lawn at 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

EAST AUSTIN

Stroll to Movie Night

features ‘Jumanji’ Friday

Smart Trips Austin will host a Stroll to Movie Night featuring “Jumanji” beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Austin Public Library University Hills Branch, 4721 Loyola Lane.

Attendees will meet at the library and walk to the Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, 2803 Loyola Lane. The event will feature free popcorn, Snickers and drinks, and Smart Trips ambassadors who will answer transportation questions and help guests sign up for a free e-toolkit. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for weather conditions and bring blankets.

ROUND ROCK

Parents Night Out

Friday at Brushy Creek

A Parents Night Out program will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive.

Children can participate in sports, games, playground time and entertainment supervised by staff. Dinner and a snack will be provided. Children should bring a sleeping bag for a showing of the movie “Toy Story.” Children must be potty-trained. For ages 3-10.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $15 for Community Center members, $20 for residents and $30 for nonresidents.

To register, visit bit.ly/2KwDfAZ.

American-Statesman staff