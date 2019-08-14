Both Italy hoops teams will be under new leadership for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The school district announced this week the hire of Rolandrus Raindle and Dez Guy as the head girls' and boys' basketball coach, respectively.

Raindle is a graduate of Corsicana High School and Prairie View A&M University. He began his coaching career at Corsicana, where he served as an assistant on the high school football and basketball staff.

In addition to his head coaching duties at Italy, Raindle will also be an assistant football and track coach, as well as a physical education teacher at Stafford Elementary School.

According to the Italy ISD announcement, Raindle enjoys spending copious time with his wife, Dominique, and their four children.

On the boys' side of the basketball court, Guy arrives in Italy after two years in Rice ISD — and with quite the haul of high school and collegiate accolades.

During his playing career at Itasca High School, Guy was named a first-team all-state running back and punt returner in 2008 and 2009 and the district MVP in 2008 on the football field. He was also named to the all-state first team on the basketball court as a junior and a senior.

Guy went on to play football collegiately at McMurry University.

Guy was named to the NCAA second team as a defensive back in 2013. He was then selected as an honorable mention in 2014 and named to the USAFootball.com second-team — both as a kick returner in 2015.

He currently ranks eighth all-time in tackles at McMurry (274), which included recording a team-best 96 total tackles (66 solo) during his sophomore campaign in 2013.

As a kick returner, Guy posted a career-best 20.5 yards per return on kickoffs during his senior season at McMurry in 2015 after netting 20.3 yards per return the year prior.

Raindle and the Italy Lady Gladiators will begin after school practices on Oct. 23, while Guy and the Gladiators open their 2019-20 campaign on Oct. 30.

Games begin Nov. 8 for the girls and Nov. 15 for the boys.