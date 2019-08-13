Two people are dead following a single-vehicle wreck on Friday near the Ellis-Navarro County lines.

According to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched at approximately 11:32 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 in response to the wreck on northbound Interstate-45. The location was just south of the Navarro County line.

The preliminary investigation shows that a white 1991 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling north on I-45 then took the 243 exit," the release noted. "Due to traveling at an unsafe speed, the pickup failed to negotiate the exit. The pickup drove off the roadway striking a pole causing it to overturn several times before coming to rest, on its left side, in the ditch."

According to DPS, the driver, Darrell Cravens, 52, of Ennis, was ejected from the vehicle. Both Cravens and the passenger, Carla Hernandez, 54, of Corsicana, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene by Darrell Waller, Navarro County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2.

"The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time," the release added.