The search continues for a permanent superintendent for Red Oak ISD, and the board of trustees is one step closer with a definite timeline.

Last month the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire of Dr. Ann Dixon as an interim.

The district is actively seeking a new superintendent after Dr. Michael Goddard returned to Lovejoy ISD subsequently serving two years with ROISD.

ROISD is a 5A district that houses 5,900 students and 940 employees.

“We are seeking a dynamic, experienced leader for our small town with a diverse population,” stated Board President John Anderson. “Red Oak ISD is prepared for growth and committed to continuing with the family atmosphere. We are seeking a superintendent who has the same values, along with the depth of experience, strong communication skills and foresight to take our district into the future.”

A tight search timeline has been determined by the district along with defined qualifications being sought for the next leader.

The district announced Walsh Gallegos as the search firm and all inquiries can be directly submitted to them.

The qualifications and requirements that were set include: doctorate preferred, Texas Superintendent Certificate required, campus administration experience is required, and central office/superintendent experience preferred.

A residence within the district will be required, and housing will be provided.

The application period will close Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. The ROISD Board of Trustees will begin to review the applications starting Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Candidates will begin to be interviewed on Sept. 16 through the 17. Follow-up interviews have been scheduled to take place Sept. 24.

The board plans to vote to hire the new superintendent by Oct. 15.

Dates provided by the district are subject to change.

Candidates may contact Valerie Durocher Herbert at 210-979-6633 or email suptsearches@wabsa.com for an application packet.