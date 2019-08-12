To the Editor,

Even when touched by the indignitaries, maintain our dignity.

Even when caste into a world of callousness, maintain our refinement.

Even when assaulted by the chaos around us, maintain our discipline.

Even when confronted with the lawless, maintain our sense of justice

Even when our principles are being challenged, maintain our adherence to them.

Even when the violence is burning around us, maintain our peace.

Even in the face of perverted allegiance,

maintain the purity of our patriotism.

Even in an environment of hate, maintain our love.

Even when we are treading the waters of ignorance and lies, maintain our knowledge and truth.

Even when the vast darkness is trying to extinguish all light, keep a our single flame of goodness burning.

For that is why we have them.

Alan Fox, Waxahachie