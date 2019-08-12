After nearly 35 years in its prime real estate spot downtown on West Sixth Street, the Austin school district this year will uproot its administration building and debut a new headquarters.

The former Southfield building, which will be the district's new headquarters, sits on the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. 290 in South Austin. Shaped somewhat like a bat wing, the renovated nine-story building will feature an atrium, a 640-square-foot employee gym and open collaborative spaces on every employee floor. The first two floors are designated public spaces, including the district's new school board room. The superintendent's office on the ninth floor overlooks the Austin skyline and St. Edwards University.

District officials and designers pulled together ideas from buildings that house companies such as Google, Oracle and Charles Schwab, incorporating natural light and open floor plans where employees can work without being tied to a desk.

"We're lucky, we live in a really cool city and were able to visit a large number of places and pull design concepts from them," said Kevin Schwartz, technology officer for learning and systems, who is helping transition the district's workspace style to more modernized spaces.

The district purchased the 142,000-square-foot-building for $28.4 million and is adding $22 million in renovations. Much of the funds come from the $36.5 million sale of its current headquarters, the Carruth Administration set of buildings, which offered less office space. The district's new location also offers better accessibility and parking, which have been problematic at the current headquarters.

District officials had hoped all 630 central office employees would be moved in by summer, but the South Austin facility won’t be ready to open by the first day of school, Aug. 20. Unexpected plumbing and electrical issues, along with the amount of permitting needed to be processed, caused delays, pushing the official opening to late October or early November.

A few dozen employees who work in the technology and finance departments moved into the new location months ago after offices in the former Baker Building in Hyde Park were sold to Alamo Drafthouse in 2017. They work to the clanking and drilling sounds of the unfinished building, and will move to their permanent floor once that office space is completed. Others in academics and professional learning move in this week, while those in payroll, human resources, academics and construction management move in to the building this month. The district's school board meetings won't begin at the new headquarters until November.

"I'm excited for the dedicated staff who support our school campuses every day," Superintendent Paul Cruz said. "This facility will better equip us to serve our community and students more efficiently. I look forward to the new modern design which will be more customer-oriented while increasing efficiency and workplace collaboration."

The new headquarters is among a handful of school facilities opening this year. As part of the $1.1 billion bond package, Austin will open three new campuses in January: Brown, Govalle and Menchaca elementary schools.

In addition, the Hays school district will open Central Texas' newest high school. The new $122 million Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda, the district's third comprehensive high school, has the feel of a college campus. The three-story building boasts of high ceilings, large windows and natural light.

It is one of two schools the Hays district is opening this year, as well as a new transportation facility in Kyle, a new 8,000-square-foot career and technical education building at Lehman High School for auto tech and veterinarian tech, and a new 18,000-square-foot fine arts and music building at Hays High School. A few other schools also are opening in other area districts.