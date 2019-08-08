The students named as Mr. and Miss Glen Rose High School for the 2018-19 school year were Hayden Shaw and Tatum Stegint.

Stegint was a standout in softball and powerlifting. Shaw was a standout in football and powerlifting. Stegint will be attending Texas Tech this fall to pursue a career in nursing.

Shaw will be a freshman playing football at McNeese State University. He was a football team captain and first-team all-district offensive lineman for the Tigers, and placed first in four of five powerlifting meets and qualified for regionals and state. He earned honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association football all-state team.

Stegint set GRHS softball records for home runs in a career and a single season, and was academic all-state.