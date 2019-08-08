Leon “Lee” Averitt, 71, of Midlothian, TX passed away on August 7, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. Lee was born on October 8, 1947 to Leon and Sweetie Averitt in Alexandria, LA. After graduating from Bolton High School in 1966, he went on to attend jewelry school graduating in 1970 and was a jeweler and business owner for over 35 years. Lee never met a stranger, a natural storyteller and always had a joke to tell. He delighted in making people laugh. His smile and his wit were hallmarks of his personality. Lee’s favorite quote was “if it looks like crap, smells like crap & taste like crap then you can bet it isn’t bubble gum.” He is survived by his wife, Linda Averitt; his sister, Sarah Brown; his brother, Richard Averitt; his three children, Michele Reed, Jennifer Kitchen and Daniel Ledesma; and his five grandchildren, Zacary, Laila, Alix, Cameron and Matty. He is predeceased by his parents Leon and Sweetie Averitt.