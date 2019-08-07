WOLFFORTH — Frenship opens the year 2-0 after beating Dumas and Andrews at home Tuesday.

The Tigers started with a 25-8, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over Dumas continued their role against Andrews with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 triumph.

Gracie Harrison had 12 kills against Dumas and ended the day with 16, while Aali Mayfield smacked 10 kills in the two matches for the Tigers. Kendall Mahaney provided the team with 48 digs while going 32-for-33 with six aces at the service line. Kayton Genenbacher put up 45 assists on the day.

Frenship plays in the Mansfield Tournament, which starts Thursday.

Tascosa 3, Monterey 1

The Lady Plainsmen went 1-1 to open the season after falling to the Lady Rebels 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 at home.

Monterey opened with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 sweep over Greenwood.

Nadia Morales led the Lady Plainsmen attack with 22 kills and added 18 digs to the team’s defensive effort. Meagan Jimenez produced 45 digs, while Taylor Salsky chipped in 57 assists.

Monterey (1-1) hits the road to compete in the Bev Ball Tournament in Abilene, starting on Friday.

Plainview 3, Borger 2

BORGER — Torri Hatch reached her 200th career coaching victory as Plainview earned a 25-16, 12-25, 24-26, 25-19, 16-14 road win over Borger to start the year.

Inesha Nash and Lexie Bennett combined equally to provide the visiting Lady Bulldogs with 16 kills. Aspin Miller and Haley Curtis, who went 12-for-12 serving with an ace, doled out 10 assists apiece.

Plainview (1-0) plays in the Princeton Tournament on Thursday.

Hereford 3, Coronado 0

The Lady Mustangs started their season with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 home loss to the Lady Whitefaces.

Carson Edwards finished with 10 kills, while Thalia Sanchez had 14 digs for Coronado. Aaliyah Gray contributed 10 digs, eight kills and three ace serves. Kirby Stanek doled out 19 assists.

Coronado (0-1) competes in the Bev Ball Tournament on Friday in Abilene.

Midland Lee 3, Lubbock-Cooper 1

WOODROW — The Lady Pirates won the first set but dropped the next three on the way to a 15-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 home loss to the Lady Rebels.

Tatum Farmer and D’Mya Hill notched seven and five kills, respectively, while Katie Siegel led the Lady Pirates’ defensive effort with 24 digs. Sydney Payton added eight digs and Shelby Snead recorded 17 assists.

Lubbock-Cooper (0-1) will compete in the Amarillo Tournament on Friday.

Amarillo 3, Trinity Christian 0

The Lady Sandies swept the Lady Lions to spoil the home opener 26-24, 25-13, 25-15.

Kenzee Burleson helped the Lady Lions’ defense with 16 digs with Maddie Grace Ritchie adding eight digs in addition to six kills and an ace serve. Brooke Cox tallied eight digs and Kalli Johnston totaled 28 set assists, 12 digs and two ace blocks.

Trinity Christian (0-1) travels to Fort Worth for the TAPPS Invitational Tournament which begins on Friday.

Seminole 3, Plains 2

SEMINOLE — The Maidens fend off the Cowgirls in a 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 16-14 home win.

Seminole (1-0) travels to Abilene High for a 5 p.m. Thursday contest, while Plains (0-1) opens the Shallowater Tournament against Friona at 9 a.m. Friday.

Levelland 3, Denver City 0

DENVER CITY — Michaela Watkins smacked 12 kills to complement eight digs and two blocks in the Loboettes’ 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 season-opening sweep over the Fillies.

Kazzie Spears helped the Fillies by notching 10 digs, 19 assists, nine kills, two ace serves and a block with Kirston Montgomery adding on 17 assists. Jordan Campbell led the team in digs with 22 to go along with two aces.

Lexi Ivy finished with 12 kills and 16 digs for the Fillies. Jayleen Villarreal notched 26 assists with Madi McLeroy and Moraima Villegas combining equally for 12 kills and 30 digs.

Levelland (1-0) plays River Road at 11 a.m. Friday, while Denver City (0-1) takes on All Saints Episcopal at 9 a.m. Friday during the Shallowater Tournament.

SHALLOWATER 3, LUBBOCK HIGH 2

The Fillies opened the year with a 1-1 record after beating the Lady Westerners 25-12, 25-10, 22-25, 20-25, 15-5 in the second contest of a dual match.

Shallowater bounced back after a season-opening 26-24, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 loss to Monahans. Tynli Harris supplied the team with 19 kills and 31 digs in the matches. Madison Batten hit four aces while leading the defensive effort with 45 digs and Bree Brattain ended the day with 27 assists and 22 digs.

Shallowater (1-1) opens its tournament against Lamesa at 9 a.m. Friday.