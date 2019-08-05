Through discipleship, Q Ministry Project provides resources to Uganda, established a mobile food pantry and helped spread the word through the hyper-local magazine URBANwell.

Now with just a simple cup of coffee, one can make a difference around the world and in the backyard of Ellis County.

Charles Frame founded the Christian nonprofit with his wife, Kristine, in 2009, and refers to himself as a coffee fanatic with a keen pallet for tasty grinds.

Frame joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1988 shortly after graduating from high school. Before he was honorably discharged as a corporal, he served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Before he integrated back into civilian life, he enjoyed his first cup of iced coffee in Japan.

Over the years, he developed a more intricate pallet and stumbled upon the "absolute best coffee beans the world has to offer."

Frame would not disclose the coffee provider but did note the family comes from generations of experience with over 175 years of roasting.

Frame receives his beans from the secret distributor and rebrands it as Urban|Jo Coffee. The coffee is then distributed in small batches of over 100 varieties of specialty coffees to about 50 individuals and small businesses — with one of those being 101 South College in Waxahachie.

"We don't have it roasted until it's ordered," Frame explained. "So when somebody orders coffee from us, we don't carry inventory. So literally what happens, depending on the coffee you order, we will place our order and the family will roast those beans."

It then takes between 8-14 days for the individual to receive the coffee grinds.

With 100 percent of proceeds feeding back into Q Ministry Project, funds back programs and initiatives that focus on those who age out of the foster care system.

The nonprofit publicizes URBANwell magazine that ran as a printed product for five years but has recently gone completely digital. The nonprofit also came about the stone church located at 908 Sycamore Street and is investing time and money into that property in three phases. Construction and renovations began in April.

The building will house Q Ministry Project and has partnered with Faith Point Fellowship to offer services here.

The core ministry of the nonprofit is to aid foster care teens who aged out of the system who have no family or support.

"Our focus is to pour into them, disciple them, hope an get a solid start in life; help them with education, housing needs; help them with entrepreneurship," Frame explained. "So our coffee becomes part of helping them develop a business."

The final phase of the building will create a welcome space and storefront to sell the Urban|Jo Coffee.

"You have to taste it," Frame suggested. "Everybody that's tasted our coffee — and our number one is the southern pecan. Everybody is in love with that."

Frame attends First Baptist Church Maypearl, helped start the Waxahachie Project and led as the task force focused on closing the employment gap.

"With the work-readiness and soft skills, I've been developing that in conjunction with Texas State Technical College, the Texas Veterans Commission and Texas Workforce Solutions," Frame noted. "So that is going to push it out to the broader community as a whole."

Once that platform is in place, that curriculum will be implemented with those aging out of foster care.

"They are the single most at-risk group of people in our state and the statistics are devastating."

Frame went on to note that half of the people who age out of foster care "are not going to be gainfully employed by the age of 24. Twenty percent will be immediately homeless; 66 percent will get involved in drugs and other addictive substances."

He continued, "Upward of 70 percent will experience jail, 70 percent of girls will be pregnant before 21, they are the single largest group that are victims of sex trafficking in the United States."

For more information on Q Ministry Project and Urban|Jo Coffee, visit qministryproject.org.

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450