HAYS COUNTY

Commissioners select

new voting equipment

The Hays County Commissioners Court has approved authorizing General Counsel Mark Kennedy and Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson to negotiate a contract with Hart Intercivic to supply the county with 400 voting machines.

The new machines are expected to be in place for the November election. County officials have been discussing the need for new voting equipment for several years, culminating in a workshop this year by vendors Hart Intercivic and Elections Systems and Software.

The county has 256 voting machines, which were purchased in 2004. The Commissioners Court set aside $2 million for new voting equipment in the 2019 budget. The court members considered the need for paper backup ballots in both English and Spanish, accessibility by disabled voters and those voting curb-side and security of the systems.

According to Anderson, the next step, following approval of a contract by the secretary of state’s office, will be to publicize the new machines so voters are familiar with them by November.

SAN MARCOS

Sink Creek Project awarded

U.S. Forest Service Grant

The city of San Marcos will receive a $423,500 grant from the U.S. Forest Service to fund the land purchase of the Sink Creek Community Forest Tract.

This is the first Community Forest and Open Space Program grant awarded to a project in Texas. The city purchased the 102-acre tract through a three-year lease with the Trust for Public Land in 2017 for a total purchase price of $1.27 million. The City Council approved the lease-purchase agreement with the expectation that external funding sources would be sought to match the commitment of public funds.

The federal financial assistance granted through the Community Forest and Open Space Program of the U.S. Forest Service will be applied towards this year’s third and final installment payment for the Sink Creek property acquisition.

The land is in the Upper San Marcos Watershed, and Sink Creek connects to the sensitive headwaters of the San Marcos River.

TAYLOR

Police Department seeking

victim services volunteers

The Taylor Police Department's victim services unit is seeking volunteers to assist victims of crime in the city. Interested applicants should apply by Sept. 5, as training is scheduled for Oct. 18-20.

Volunteers are trained to respond to emergency situations in the city and to provide immediate on-scene response to victims of crime or traumatic circumstances. The position offers the opportunity to work directly with crime victims, law enforcement and other first responders.

Volunteers must be at least 21, live in or near the city of Taylor, pass a background check and have a valid state driver’s license, as driving is required. Applicants meeting all specified requirements may be called for an in-person interview.

For an application, call 512-352-5551, ext. 2218, or email priscilla.moreno@taylortx.gov.

GEORGETOWN

NAMI Central Texas

offers mental health training

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer mental health training for faith leaders from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Georgetown Health Foundation, 2425 Williams Drive.

The workshop, Bridges to Hope, will serve as an informative overview of prevalent mental health myths and common symptoms of mental health disorders and provide community mental health resources, an action plan to address community needs and optional post-training support.

To register: namicentraltx.org/faith-communities.

EAST AUSTIN

Carver library hosts

'Vinyl Night' on Friday

The city of Austin Economic Development Department’s music and entertainment division has partnered with the Austin Public Library to present Vinyl Night at the Carver from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The free event will be at the Austin Public Library Carver Branch, 1161 Angelina St., to foster diverse collaboration between Austin musicians. The Carver branch is the only Austin library branch with a vinyl collection.

Music will be curated by Austin musicians Andres Junca and DJ Knowledge, who will play selections from the library collection. Light refreshments will be provided.

American-Statesman staff