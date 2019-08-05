Before the rivalries begin, the mascots of Ellis County schools united to feed local senior citizens.

Two Waxahachie ISD mascots along with the Palmer Lady Bulldog gathered at the Meals on Wheels Johnson and Ellis County headquarters on Thursday.

Madison Zandt, the previous Waxahachie High School mascot, initiated the mascot-led delivery team three years ago after she participated in MOWJEC with her parents.

The Waxahachie High Indian headdress has been passed down to Belle Winn and her first order of business was to host the fourth annual Mascot Meals on Wheels event.

“I’ve always loved my school and it’s a new school. I feel like I have a good personality; I like to talk to everybody and just give back and with doing this, I get to do that and help in the community.”

Thursday was her first time to deliver Meals on Wheels and said, “I think it will be fun. I’ll go in there with a smile and have a conversation and meet with people. Ask them about their day.”

Winn attended Howard Junior High and performed regularly in the WHS musical and advanced theater program and is part of the WHS media broadcast team. She also dedicates time to the INTERACT organization. She attends First Baptist Church and regularly volunteers her time with the younger children through Vacation Bible School.

With a lead by example attitude, Winn plans to keep herself accountable as well as her peers while making an impact on campus.

“I want everyone to feel like they have a voice in my school and I don’t want anyone to go unnoticed. I’m a face that someone can come talk to I’m not going to turn anyone down. I want everyone to feel that they are part of the tribe.”

Winn currently wears the costume previously worn by Zandt and is in the midst of creating her own. She does have a new authentic headdress with turkey feathers.

The Coleman Junior High mascot is in her second year of participation. Addison Gallagher represents the Chief as an eighth-grade student.

Gallagher is commonly in the spotlight as she performs in theater and will run for student council president and conducts community service projects through Four Club. The Chief wanted to stretch her limelight experience throughout her campus and community.

“I wanted to be more in the eye of adults too and be out with my character which kind of helps me be able to say what I want to say without just being another kid.”

She also wants to be that familiar face for students to come to.

It was her first time to deliver Meals on Wheels and expected to have hugs ready.

“I hope I get to hug a lot of people today,” Gallagher wished. “God, I’m hoping so. And I’m expecting a lot of conversations. I love talking to people. That’s my favorite thing about it.”

The final mascot to deliver meals was Emma Contreras, who represents Palmer High School as the Lady Bulldog.

“Basically I haven’t done much at the school because I just got out of athletics and so I wanted to be more active. Since our senior mascot just graduated, I decided to take over.”

This opportunity will allow the 11th-grade student to meet new people and gain new experiences like this one. The mascot allows the student to get out of her shell while being in the shell of the bulldog suit.

“I’m usually in my shell still and I’m quiet, this will give me the opportunity to be out there and show what I really can do.”

Contreras plans to do more than just walk around in the mascot suit during pep rallies but instead dance around, and interact with her peers. So far, she has practiced with the cheerleaders and created her own acts to play along.

“It’s not that hard, but it’s not that easy,” she noted.

Contreras said she is not a good dancer, but when in the suit, her moves are show-stopping.

This was her first time to deliver Meals on Wheels and expected a lot of hugs, happiness and smiles.

“I think the school says they [Ferris] are rivals, but I don’t think there should be rivals,” Contreras said. “I think that we should all be together. Yeah, it can be something where you win, but I think we should get together and help our community because one day we are going to need help.”

----

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450