EL PASO — One of the hospitals treating the victims of Saturday's deadly shooting in El Paso said three of the 11 patients at the facility remain in critical condition.

The other eight are in stable condition, Del Sol Medical Center officials said. The ages of the 11 patients range from 35 to 82.

"We do anticipate one patient being discharged today," Dr. Stephen Flaherty, the hospital’s trauma director, said Sunday. “Some of the other stable patients, when they wake up, we will evaluate when they can go home."

Officials have said 20 people were killed and 26 were injured in Saturday's shooting.

A spokesman at another hospital, University Medical Center of El Paso, said 14 victims had been brought there, one of whom died. Another one has been discharged and two were children who were being transferred to El Paso Children’s Hospital. The spokesman said the hospital had no further details to add Sunday morning.

Officials have not said whether the other people who were injured were at another facility or had been discharged.

Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimpsaid all of the patients at his hospital have been identified but noted that it was a “difficult” process.

Two family members of a victim being treated at the hospital described the somewhat chaotic scene at the hospital and told the American-Statesman late Saturday they had to present photos of their loved one to gain access to him.

Outside the hospital, the scene was anything but chaotic, as nurses, doctors and family members freely entered and exited the hospital, some carrying pizza boxes, coffee cups and McDonald’s bags.

Blowing in the wind, attached to a “no parking” sign near the entrance to the hospital, someone attached two neon posters — one yellow and one pink — with uplifting messages for passersby.

“El Paso Tx. doctors are angels. Stay strong El Paso,” read one.

“No hate can ruin our great El Paso city,” read another.

Flaherty praised the city’s overwhelming support in providing blood to victims, adding that it had been a “long night.” He said it was imperative that El Pasoans continue to schedule appointments to donate blood.

At a news conference late Saturday, a spokesman for the El Paso Police Department said that the crime scene was contained to the Walmart where the shooting occurred and said victims who died are still in the store as police officers investigate.