Nearly 50 people gathered at a candlelight vigil at St. Edward's University on Saturday night to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso shooting.

At least 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured Saturday morning. The suspected shooter, a 21-year-old man from Allen, north of Dallas, was taken into custody without incident, El Paso police said.

People at the vigil stood on the hill in front of the main building at St. Edward's University and formed the shape of a star to pay tribute to the El Paso star on Mt. Franklin. Many wore an orange ribbon and t-shirts that reminded them of their hometown.

Several at the vigil were El Paso natives who had family and friends near the scene of the shooting.

Organizer Noel Candelaria said he planned the vigil to coincide with another one that was scheduled at El Paso High School.

"We may be 600 miles away but we're here in prayer tonight lifting up the city of El Paso," he said. "In the end we're not going to remember the shooting. We're going to remember how we came together as an El Paso community no matter where we are."

Co-organizer Gina Morales said the event was posted on Facebook and people came together in only two hours. She said her hometown of El Paso is known for supporting each other in difficult times.

"When you're so far from home, you want to be there and be able to do something," she said. "I felt I needed community and I know there's so many people from El Paso living here. We just needed to come together with this."

She said her parents live less than a mile away from where the shooting happened. They are safe, she said.

Candelaria said his friend's brother-in-law was wounded in the shooting while he was fundraising for a baseball team by selling water outside of the Walmart.

"I know they're in the hospital from the last post I saw from him but they weren't killed," he said.

Candelaria said his family members were safe as well. But the incident still struck close to home.

"My first thoughts were my parents," he said. "My wife's grandmother lives within a half a mile and goes to get coffee there with her friends on Saturday mornings."

Authorities have not released a motive for the attack but they've said the suspect posted a manifesto days before that might provide some clues. Like several others at the vigil, Candelaria said he believes the incident was a targeted attack.

"I believe it's because of the anti-immigrant, anti-Mexican rhetoric from this administration," he said. "It was no accident that that Walmart was targeted because (that mall) is where the majority of the shoppers that come from across the border from Mexico shop. Knowing that community well and being from that community my first thought was that this was a targeted attack on the Mexican and immigrant community."

Ramiro Diaz was born and raised in El Paso and still has family members that live there, including his father.

He said his father used to work at the Walmart where the shooting happened.

"Just thinking if this had been sooner and he might have been working there and potentially been one of the victims scared and infuriated me at the same time," he said.

El Paso native Elvia Padilla Medel said she recently returned from a trip to El Paso visiting family and has been considering moving back there. Those plans have not changed despite what happened, she said.

"This hatred and racism should not dictate our decisions," she said. "We should not be led in our life by fear."

Medel said she admired the bravery and courage of those in El Paso helping out victims, particularly the many people who lined up to donate blood to victims on Saturday.

"That just signifies and demonstrates the spirit of El Paso and the great love and affection we have for our hometown and each other," she said. "El Pasoans are strong and they're going to get through this with grace and love together."